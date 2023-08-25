EV charger market potential is wide open for oil companies

Pivoting to EV charging might be a challenge for oil companies, but the new market’s reach could unlock profitable new revenue streams. By Will Girling

A July 2023 report from Wood Mackenzie forecasts that demand for oil will peak at 108 million barrels per day in the early 2030s, before gradually decreasing over the coming decades. While several factors will play into this decline, including the use of fuel cells and synthetic fuels in vehicles, the consultancy concluded that electric vehicles (EVs) will displace the most demand by a wide margin.

Although it could take until the late 2040s for oil demand to fall below even 100 million barrels per day, oil and gas (O&G) companies are unlikely to ignore the start of a long-term drain on profits. This, says Doron Frenkel, Chief Executive and Founder of Driivz, is what makes their investment in EV charging increasingly certain. His company is a smart EV charging management software developer that has experience helping O&G firms— such as Hungarian oil firm MOL Group—through this business transition.

Frenkel tells Automotive World about the challenges of pivoting from oil to EV charging, how it can be achieved, and what opportunities for growth are still available.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here