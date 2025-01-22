Emissions pooling saves penalties, boosts revenue

As the European electric vehicle (EV) market growth has slowed significantly, vehicle companies have looked anxiously at their ratios of EV to total sales. Failing to sell enough EVs to comply with emissions targets (measured in the EU through average grammes of CO2 per km) could mean significant fines. However, a regulatory exemption allows vehicle companies to pool their total sales so that companies which have excess CO2 emissions can avoid fines by allying with companies with significant credits. Tesla, which sells only EVs, has substantial excess emissions credits in relation to its sales and can sell these credits to other vehicle companies in a pooling system to help them comply with the emissions rules.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes