Embracing AI in manufacturing requires a total team effort

Artificial intelligence (AI) and manufacturing are quickly becoming quite the duo. Basic forms of AI have been used in a number of automotive disciplines for several years, including autonomous vehicle (AV) development, but now the impact that AI could have in factories is becoming increasingly clear. While AVs are currently limited mostly to small pilot schemes and proofs of concept, use cases for AI in manufacturing are already viable today. Even so, there is a belief within the industry that AI’s full potential is still there for the taking….