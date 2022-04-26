Dynamic DC charging promises benefits for operators and EV owners

The long-term success of the electric revolution will hinge partly on the charging experience. For public charging stations, the aim is to provide a quick and efficient process in an environment that is appealing to drivers. Finnish charging specialist Kempower believes the future lies in dynamic and scalable DC charging.

Electric vehicles (EVs) do not request a steady amount of power over the entire course of the charging session. In fact, some estimates suggest that the amount of power requested by a car at the start of a session can be up to ten times what it is by the end of the session. Dynamic chargers like those from Kempower are configured throughout the charging session to match the declining power request.

Importantly, this can allow for multiple charging points in the same area, as the charging capacity can be shared. As a result, a larger proportion of the kilowatts purchased is in use and the charging capacity ratio is better than it would be with single chargers. Kempower Chief Executive Tomi Ristamäki tells Automotive World how such an approach can benefit site operators, consumers and the wider EV ecosystem.