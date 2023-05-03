Dual chemistry batteries unlock 600+ mile range capability

Innovative automakers like Tesla have helped launch electric vehicles (EVs) into the mainstream and establish them as viable mobility options. This push for credibility characterised the first phase of electrification—defined by McLaren Applied as from the early 2000s to late 2010s—and has now given way to the second phase, where practically every OEM is either selling or developing an EV.

However, despite making large gains, the e-mobility sector faces ongoing challenges relating to battery technology. From socio-economic factors disrupting raw material sourcing and pushing up prices to performance deficits and safety concerns about overheating, current gen battery chemistries are far from optimal.