Does GM stand a chance in Europe’s emerging EV market?

Speculation is rife about General Motors’ (GM) strategy after the company announced a wider return to Europe following a six-year hiatus. GM sold its Vauxhall and Opal brands to PSA Groupe, now a part of Stellantis, for US$2.2bn in 2017. GM’s return was confirmed in November 2022 with the appointment of Jaclyn McQuaid as President and Managing Director of GM Europe in Zurich, Switzerland. A GM statement says McQuaid is tasked with implementing “a nimble, non-traditional mobility start-up, with an all-electric vehicle portfolio at its core.”