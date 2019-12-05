Cooperation and a new mindset vital for AI success, says Ford

Artificial intelligence holds huge potential to improve efficiency in the automotive industry. Reaching this potential relies on cooperation with, not against, AI. By Jack Hunsley

   December 5, 2019

Artificial intelligence (AI) has grown over the past years from a neat addition to a core requirement. From autonomous driving to more effective sales and marketing strategies, the transition to an AI-driven industry is well on its way….

Close
Close