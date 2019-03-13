Competition and innovation underpins electric truck development

Volvo has delivered its first electric truck, the Volvo FL Electric, to customers in Sweden. By Jack Hunsley

   March 13, 2019

Diesel-powered commercial vehicles (CVs) are an extremely common sight in any major town or city. Citizens have for decades become accustomed to the sounds of refuse collection and stock deliveries, for example, which cause significant noise and emissions pollution. The challenge is to clean up the CVs of the future.

