City pilots edge Sweden closer to autonomous buses

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are often seen as private pods that can ferry riders around in privacy. But far more likely use case at this stage is the autonomous bus, an existing concept that would simply remove the presence of a driver behind the wheel. Various tests have taken place around the world, and particularly in Western Europe. In Sweden, public transport operator Nobina has been working closely with public officials to deploy a series of automated buses in the city of Stockholm.

