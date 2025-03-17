Calling all Tesla drivers: huge conquest sales opportunity

Telsa has dominated the global electric vehicle (EV) market over the past decade, not only in terms of sales volumes but also brand cachet. Its success was due partly to the line-up of tech-centric, zero-emission models but equally important was its charismatic Chief Executive Elon Musk. Together, they attracted a cult-like following and a peak market capitalisation of US$1.5tr. However, Musk’s political activism, unfiltered far-right views, and controversial role within the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have alienated much of Tesla’s traditional buyer base.