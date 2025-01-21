Aptiv: telecoms advances spur software-defined mobility

CTO Benjamin Lyon explores how containerised tech and 5G will accelerate OTA updates and the software-defined vehicle. By Megan Lampinen

The software-defined vehicle (SDV) requires a more open software architecture that enables a fresh approach to software development and management. In this new paradigm, automakers need the flexibility to modify individual functions rather than issue updates to entire monolithic code bases and a technology that ensures any changes will not negatively affect adjacent safety-critical software in the vehicle. Could containerisation be the key?

That’s the view of Aptiv’s Chief Technology Officer Benjamin Lyon. The company, which traces its roots to former General Motors subsidiary Delphi, is one of the few automotive suppliers of both the software and compute behind smart vehicles, as well as the power and data distribution. This expertise positions it as one of the more influential players in SDV architecture.

Can you explain what containerisation technology is and how it relates to automotive?

If you think of software like a puzzle, containerisation enables developers to remove one piece and perform any necessary updates, testing, validation or product enhancements without impacting the other pieces. By using containers, OEMs and suppliers can adopt modern, agile software methodologies—small teams continually improving individual functions throughout the life of a vehicle with over-the-air (OTA) updates, with changes integrated quickly and automatically, enabling faster development and deployment cycles across fleets.

The most important way containerisation can benefit OEMs is by making OTA updates faster, easier, and more frequent. This is becoming essential as more consumers expect—and in many cases are willing to pay for—new features throughout the life of the car, just like they do with other products. Containers also make automotive functions portable across vehicle platforms, models, and even vendors. A feature developed for one platform can be deployed throughout an OEM’s product line-up with less integration effort.

How has 5G improved OTA updates compared to previous generations of mobile networks?

Think of 5G as the multi-lane, wireless highway of the future. 5G has everything from slow, low priority, cheap lanes to high speed, high priority, high reliability lanes. Previous generations of mobile networks were more like a single-lane road, leading to traffic jams and delays. With 5G, we’ve expanded the highway, allowing for smoother and faster data transfer, ensuring that critical information can reach its destination quickly and efficiently.

Why is this important for the automotive industry?

Think about software updates. An update may be large, but it can happen during off-peak hours. Just like electricity, the cost of that bandwidth can and will be cheaper. However, time-sensitive information, like the response to a changing streetlight or a pedestrian, are high priority and need to have service level guarantees. The term for this in 5G is network slicing. Network slicing allows for efficient prioritisation of data, ensuring updates occur during off-peak hours and critical information is delivered in real-time.

To take advantage of network slicing, automotive operating systems must be modernised to be 5G aware: the operating system must be able to determine what data to send over what lane on the information superhighway. Aptiv’s investments in Wind River VxWorks OS and Helix Hypervisor are enabling our customers to do just that. Ultimately, this will transform the way vehicles communicate and interact with their surroundings. For example, with 5G, vehicles can communicate directly with traffic lights, optimising their speed and reducing energy consumption. As 5G continues to evolve, we can expect even more innovative applications that will enhance safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience.

Can you provide specific examples of how 5G has impacted Aptiv’s approach to OTA and what it means for the future of connected vehicles?

Aptiv’s Gen 6 advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) platform is a great example. It leverages 5G’s high bandwidth for rapid download and processing of large datasets, resulting in quicker OTA updates for features like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and even autonomous driving capabilities. With Gen 6, an OEM can opt for our most comprehensive ADAS offering designed for SAE Level 3 automation, which allows drivers to take their hands, feet, and even eyes off the road under specific conditions. It’s the 5G connectivity and its enablement of better communication between vehicles and infrastructure that can put that level of automation into practice.

What are some of the main challenges associated with implementing continuous OTA updates in vehicles?

This is really where the benefits of Aptiv’s use of containerisation comes into play. With any OTA update, security is the top concern at every step in the process. Containerisation improves security by keeping attacks that target one application from spreading to others. Another challenge is compatibility across different vehicle models and hardware configurations. Containerisation technologies allow for modular and flexible software development and deployment, ensuring OTA updates can be tailored to specific vehicle requirements while maintaining compatibility.

When it comes to the evolution of connected cars and OTA capabilities, what role does telecommunications play?

Our acquisition of Wind River gives us a unique view into this aspect, as it is actively supporting the rollout of 5G across multiple carriers globally. Much like the automotive industry, telecommunications is on its way to a software-defined future and experiencing many of the same challenges, including having the right software. Wind River’s containerised software is used for OTA updates in both telecommunications and automotive. Whether it’s hundreds of thousands of cars or hundreds of thousands of cell towers, the benefits of containerisation in deploying OTA updates across a fleet are the same. The connectivity enabled by the rollout of 5G across the telco landscape will enable a safer, more comfortable and convenient driving experience by connecting cars to the infrastructure all around us. Combining Wind River’s telecommunications expertise with Aptiv’s mobility background makes me really excited about where the future of the SDV is headed.

What’s your outlook for the future of the connected car, especially in terms of integrating more advanced features through OTA updates?

OTA updates offer new ways to increase owner satisfaction and brand loyalty and potentially generate additional revenue. One model might be to offer features through a subscription service, charging for the features through regular billing, or a driver might want to activate a highway driving assist just long enough for a weekend getaway. OTA would allow the features to be downloaded or enabled for only the time that the subscription is active. When a vehicle has enough memory and compute capacity, coupled with an array of radars, cameras and other sensors, all that’s needed for new features is the software, delivered through OTA. Much like updates to your phone, the possibilities are truly endless.