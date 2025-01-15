Yunex Traffic provides the city of Bern with its AI-based traffic control solution

After a successful test phase, the AI-supported solution “Yutraffic awareAI” goes into regular operation in the city of Bern

Yunex Traffic has installed a total of 16 cameras with real-time image processing as part of a project by the city of Bern to renew the traffic lights at Inselplatz and at the Effinger-/Belpstrasse junction. The new technology can increase both the efficiency of traffic control and the safety of vulnerable road users. This can replace conventional detection methods and create new possibilities for traffic control with the “Yutraffic awareAI” system.

The City of Bern’s project included the installation of cameras with real-time image processing at two traffic lights at Inselplatz and near Kocherpark, creating a modern and flexible alternative to the inductive loops previously used.

Advanced detection capabilities increase road safety

In contrast to conventional detection options, the AI-supported Yutraffic awareAI solution recognizes which road users are approaching a traffic light and how fast they are traveling. In addition to motorized vehicles, other forms of mobility such as cycling or walking can now be recognized and also taken into account in traffic control. If the Yutraffic awareAI system has recognized road users who are traveling by bike or on foot, it can request an extension of the green phases at the traffic lights, which is particularly beneficial for blind or visually impaired road users.

The data is processed exclusively in an anonymized form on the device installed locally at the traffic light system and is deleted immediately after digital data processing. The image content is anonymous and cannot be linked to a person. In addition, there is no need to store any video material. Data protection requirements are therefore fully met.

More efficient traffic control through reduction of manual work

At the two nodes in Bern, around 40% of the induction loops for detecting vehicles were replaced with the new technology. The new solution reduces the need for manual readjustment of the traffic light control. Another advantage of the solution is the possibility of cost-effective expansion to other applications.

“With this project, the city of Bern is clearly committed to promoting more environmentally friendly mobility,” says Stefan Sutter, Managing Director of Yunex Traffic. “Our solutions help to optimize traffic control as efficiently as possible because they build on our customers’ existing infrastructure. This allows us to cost-effectively expand the existing traffic control with new functionalities. In this way, we are making an important contribution to the mobility transition.”

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic