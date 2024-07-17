Wind River Linux used to develop NETA Auto Intelligent Domain Controller XPC for software-defined vehicles

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that NETA Auto has used Wind River Linux to develop its HOZI supercomputing XPC Intelligent Control Domain Controller (XPC-S32G)

Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that NETA Auto has used Wind River Linux to develop its HOZI supercomputing XPC Intelligent Control Domain Controller (XPC-S32G). The integrated gateway domain controller can serve as the “central nervous system” within intelligent vehicles, supporting iterative vehicle upgrades and enhancing safety and control.

“The HOZI XPC-S32G will play a key role in supporting the increasing intelligence and software-defined future of NETA Auto products and open new intelligent experiences for customers. Wind River delivers the highest levels of professional services ability, including expertise in performance optimization, localization, security, and safety combined with long-term support. We look forward to our continued work with them,” said Dai Dali, CTO, NETA Auto.

“Software continues to create new possibilities for automakers and consumers and drive the evolution of next-generation vehicles,” said Woody Zou, General Manager, China, Wind River. “Wind River Linux can help innovators such as NETA Auto develop high-performance open source frameworks designed to enable the rapid development and deployment of software applications that will accelerate the software-defined vehicle.”

As the center of the main communication network within intelligent software-defined vehicles, the HOZI XPC-S32G can enable secure cross-domain data interconnectivity, strong automotive network security, and efficient vehicle control management with low latency. It features nine core functions: central gateway, vehicle thermal management, battery energy management, power torque management, remote diagnostics and calibration, full data collection, SOA Gateway, edge computing, and over-the-air (OTA) master. The HOZI XPC-S32G will be installed in NETA Auto’s new vehicles starting with the NETA S model, releasing later this year.

The HOZI XPC-ICDC controller is built on the NETA Auto Shanhai Platform’s scalable electronic and electrical architecture. It integrates NXP® Semiconductors’ S32G high-performance vehicle network processor, based on Arm® Cortex®-M7 and Cortex-A53 processor cores, with Wind River Linux. The HOZI XPC-ICDC uses a service-oriented architecture (SOA) software framework developed with HiRain Technologies’ expertise in automotive domain control technology.

Wind River Linux offers high stability and security to meet the high-performance needs of next-generation software-defined vehicles. As the embedded industry’s most advanced Linux platform, Wind River Linux helps teams develop, deploy, and operate robust, reliable, and secure embedded solutions running on a purpose-built Linux operating system.

SOURCE: Wind River