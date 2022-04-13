Wagoneer grows award-winning lineup with extended L models and all-new Hurricane Twin-turbo engine family

Wagoneer, the premium extension of the Jeep® brand, continues to grow

Today at the 2022 New York International Auto Show, the new extended, long-wheelbase 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, along with the new 2023 Wagoneer L Carbide and the all-new Hurricane twin-turbo engine family, took center stage, bolstering the award-winning lineup that has set the benchmark for American premium SUVs.

“The all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are off to a great start, and we’re always striving to give customers even more of what they want,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “The new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L long-wheelbase models give our customers more: a more efficient and more powerful powertrain with the all-new Hurricane twin-turbo engines, and even more space, delivering best-in-class overall passenger volume, second-row legroom and cargo volume behind the third row, all while maintaining best-in-class towing capability of 10,000 pounds and a rewarding driving experience that is confidence-inspiring.”

The new 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are 12 inches longer overall (226.7 inches) than the standard-wheelbase models. Featuring a 130-inch wheelbase (+7 inches compared to standard wheelbase) and up to 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row (+15.8 cubic feet compared to standard wheelbase), the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are designed and engineered to provide unmatched comfort for up to eight passengers and ample cargo room for oversized gear, all while delivering the award-winning attributes of the standard-wheelbase versions, including legendary capability from three available 4×4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, best-in-class towing capability of up to 10,000 pounds and advanced safety and technology.

The extended L models give Wagoneer customers more of what they want:

Best-in-class overall passenger volume of 179.3 cu. ft. on Wagoneer L

Best-in-class second-row legroom of 42.7 inches on Wagoneer L

Spacious third-row legroom of 36.6 inches on all models

Best-in-class 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row on Grand Wagoneer L – 15.8 cubic feet more of cargo volume than on standard-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer

All this while offering 7- or 8-passenger configurations

Best-in-class towing capacity on both models, with Wagoneer L towing up to 10,000 pounds

New Carbide model brings sleek and modern to Wagoneer

The new Wagoneer Carbide trim also makes its global debut in New York, delivering a sleek, blacked-out design to the Wagoneer lineup. Exterior enhancements include Gloss Black wheels, panoramic tri-pane sunroof, Black Onyx grille rings with Gloss Black grille texture, Diamond Black lower front / rear fascia and door flares, and Gloss black roof rack, badges, daylight opening moldings and headlamp, mirror and sill cladding appliques. Inside, the Carbide features new technical hydrographic dash trim, black headliner, Smoke accent stitching, and Global Black seats, instrument panel and doors. The Carbide package will be available on 2022 Wagoneer starting this spring and on all 2023 Wagoneer and Wagoneer L models in the second half of 2022.

New family of Hurricane engines deliver more horsepower and torque with lower emissions

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is one part of Stellantis’ commitment to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and to lead the transportation industry by achieving Net Carbon Zero by 2038. Those goals are key elements of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

The all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline six-cylinder engine family delivers more horsepower, more torque and less emissions than many competitors’ naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.

The Hurricane twin-turbo engine achieves its V-8-rivaling performance while being up to 15% more efficient than larger engines.

Wagoneer L lineup:

Wagoneer L features the Hurricane twin-turbo engine, which produces 420 horsepower and 468 lb.-ft. of torque

Grand Wagoneer L sports the new high-output Hurricane twin-turbo 510, which delivers 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque

Both engines return an estimated one to two miles per gallon (mpg) combined-rating improvement compared with the existing V-8 engines

For the 2022 model year, a special run of Hurricane twin-turbo 510 will be available on Grand Wagoneer, with ordering now available at dealers

A standard, robust TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission optimizes engine output with smooth gear changes and provides efficient power delivery at highway speeds.

Stellantis propulsion system engineers employed state-of-the-art technologies to deliver reduced emissions and attain big-engine power, including:

Two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers for rapid response to throttle inputs

Plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection

Engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler with a dedicated cooling circuit

In-depth information for the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo I-6 engine family is available here.

Robust architecture delivers sophisticated on-road dynamics and composed capability

The 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L feature a robust architecture that delivers sophisticated on-road driving dynamics, a lightweight, durable body-on-frame design, composed 4×4 capability and best-in-class towing.

Based on the standard-wheelbase architecture, the new long-wheelbase Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L feature notable changes to their platforms:

New body-in-white rear floor

New body-in-white rear ladder structure

New body-in-white, third-row seat brackets and reinforcements

New frame center rail and rear rail extension

New rear tub

New load floors

Engineers placed substantial emphasis on designing a body-on-frame structure that uses high-strength steel to bolster vehicle performance, safety, reliability and reduce overall weight. The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures, including the hood, doors and composite liftgate, reduces weight and boosts fuel economy. Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L’s frame features side rails that are tall and fully boxed.

Front independent double wishbone suspension components combine lightweight composite upper control arms, aluminum lower control arms and geometry tuned for responsiveness and handling. The front stabilizer bar sits behind the front tires, further enhancing roll stiffness. Rear independent multi-link, coil-spring suspension provides a superior on-road ride, bolsters handling and provides better articulation over obstacles.

Wagoneer L comes standard with a coil spring suspension, while an air suspension system with electronically controlled semi-active damping — available on Wagoneer L, standard on Grand Wagoneer L — further enhances ride quality. The air suspension features a closed loop system that recycles clean air that results in improved compressor durability. This air suspension system continuously adjusts stiffness to loading conditions to optimize ride performance. An external valve block and secondary air reservoir allow for both axles to lower simultaneously. Electronically controlled semi-active damped shocks on air suspension vehicles continuously adjust to road conditions and driving styles.

An electric power steering (EPS) system has been carefully calibrated to deliver a natural steering feel. The electric motor works with an adaptive engine control unit (ECU) to monitor steering speed, steering wheel angle and vehicle speed. The EPS system uses a variable rate ratio to improve maneuverability while maintaining on-center stability in all driving conditions.

More length = more room

The Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L’s overall length of 226.7 inches stretches a full 12 inches beyond the standard Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, with the additional length realized in the cargo area behind the third row. The extra length helps the new L models deliver the most cargo volume behind the third row. Body height and width for Grand Wagoneer L and body width for Wagoneer L remain unchanged, while body height for Wagoneer L measures just 0.1 inch lower. Wheelbase of the L models, now measuring 130 inches long, grows 7 inches compared to the standard-wheelbase models.

With up to 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, the most in the class, the new Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models can handle the luggage and gear of a large family, including oversized objects such as coolers, skis, hockey bags and sticks, and fishing rods, all while accommodating up to eight passengers in complete comfort.

For excursions that require even more cargo room, the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L offer up to 88.8 cubic feet of space behind the second row and up to 130.9 cubic feet behind the first row. Dimensionally, with the second and third rows folded flat, the cargo area can easily fit a 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood with room to spare. All L models feature six tie-down loops in the cargo area and Grand Wagoneer L models come standard with a cargo management rail system.

Three available 4×4 systems are the foundation of legendary capability

Three available 4×4 systems (Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II), an available Quadra-Lift air suspension and Selec-Terrain traction management system instill this premium SUV with legendary capability. Quadra-Trac I delivers full-time four-wheel drive without any switches to push or levers to pull. The system provides smooth operation of the vehicle over a variety of road conditions. This proven, lightweight single-speed transfer case is efficient for enhanced fuel economy and improves traction by moving torque to the wheel with the most grip. A mechanical rear limited slip differential is standard.

The Quadra-Trac II two-speed transfer case uses input from a variety of sensors to determine tire slip at the earliest possible moment and takes corrective action. The system also uses throttle to anticipate quick movement from a stop and maximizes traction before tire slippage occurs. When wheel slippage is detected, as much as 100% of available torque is instantly routed to the wheel with the most traction.

Quadra-Drive II, with a rear electronic limited slip differential (ELSD), delivers industry-leading tractive capability. The system instantly detects tire slip and smoothly distributes engine torque to tires with traction. In some cases, the vehicle will anticipate low traction and adjust in order to proactively limit or eliminate slip.

Selec-Terrain

The Selec-Terrain system for Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L offers five different driving conditions to achieve the best driving experience on all terrains:

Auto: Automatically adapts to any on- or off-road situation

Sport: Engaged with the push of a button and provides enhanced on-road “fun-to-drive” capability

Rock: Quadra-Lift air suspension system raises to maximum height of 10 inches, while the transfer case, differentials and throttle coordinate to provide low-speed control

Snow: Vehicle traction adjusts for ultimate performance over snow-covered roads

Sand/Mud: Traction control and Quadra-Lift operate with sensitive response to wheel spin, and torque tuned for optimal performance in sand/mud

Selec-Speed Control with Hill-ascent and Hill-descent Control allows drivers to control vehicle speed both up and down steep, rugged grades with electronic range select (ERS) control on the steering wheel – without the need for throttle or brake pedals.

Quadra-Lift air suspension system

The Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L Quadra-Lift system features five height settings for optimum ride performance:

Normal Ride Height (NRH): 8 inches of clearance offers improved fuel economy, as well as improved aerodynamics during on-road driving

Off-road 1: Lifts the vehicle an additional inch from NRH for added height in clearing obstacles (9 inches)

Off-road 2: Delivers legendary off-road capability and provides an additional 2 inches from NRH for 10 inches of ground clearance

Park Mode: Lowers the vehicle 1.6 inches from NRH for easy ingress/egress. NRH and Park Mode are driver selectable, allowing the driver full control over vehicle ride height

Aero Mode: Lowers the vehicle 0.6 inches from NRH. Aero Mode is controlled by vehicle speed and adjusts for optimal performance and fuel economy. The vehicle will also lower to Aero Mode when in Sport Mode and Eco Mode

Trailer Hitch Line-up Assist with zoom allows for a seamless connection to a trailer. With help from the rear-facing camera, dynamic grid lines assist in lining the trailer up and a zoom function on-screen allows for an even closer view, ensuring a proper connection every time. Combined with the adjustable Quadra-Lift air suspension system, drivers can lower the vehicle under the trailer hitch, making hook-up a breeze.

With maximum ground clearance of 10 inches, the 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L deliver water-fording capability of 24 inches.

Elegant evolution of an American-made icon

The 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models boast an elegant design featuring meticulously crafted details. The new exterior design is confident, crafted with a wide stance and features large architecturally drawn windows for enhanced outward visibility. A quick glance at the side profile reveals a stately, distinguished silhouette – now extended 12 inches on the L models. The clean roofline and an A-line that runs all the way around the vehicle pay homage to the original Wagoneer. This functional structure features pillars that begin to define the rest of the vehicle instead of being hidden under lacquer. An acoustic laminated windshield and front door glass are standard equipment to reduce ambient noise levels.

The legendary seven-slot grille hints at family ties to the Jeep brand and, on Grand Wagoneer L models, features paint-over-chrome laser-etched grille rings. Wagoneer L models feature LED headlamps, fog lamps, accent badging and fixed running boards (power deployable running boards optional on Wagoneer L Series III). Grand Wagoneer L models feature a two-tone black accent roof, distinctive hood, front end, grille, unique premium LED lighting, fender flares and power deployable running boards as standard equipment. Front tow hooks are incorporated into both models’ front end when equipped with the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package.

Premium LED lighting with signature daytime running lamps (DRLs) flank the grille and provide a premium appearance with a Gloss Black background to accent its jewel-like appearance. The LED DRLs form an elegant outline of the grille and help emphasize the width and overall front end of the vehicle. A full suite of exterior LED lights with dynamic turn signal, including premium LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillamps, amplifies the aesthetic. From the rear, LED taillamps stretch from the rear quarter panel to the standard hands-free power liftgate, achieving an upscale appearance. Unique “Series” and “L” badging on the liftgate showcases how a particular vehicle is configured. When opening the front doors to enter the Grand Wagoneer L, customers are treated to an illuminated entry courtesy of “Wagoneer” puddle lamps.

Wagoneer L comes standard on 18-inch wheels, with 20- and 22-inch wheels available. Grand Wagoneer L models come standard on 20- or 22-inch aluminum wheels. A three-dimensional wheel cap highlighting the Wagoneer logo is suspended in acrylic.

An interior that exudes American craftsmanship, heritage and comfort

The pinnacle of premium SUV interiors is created with a modern American style, meticulously crafted details and elegant appointments that extend to the even larger interior space of the long-wheelbase models. A spacious interior combines precision artistry and high-quality authentic materials throughout that accentuates an obsession to detail while celebrating American craftsmanship.

Wagoneer L features a one-piece instrument panel, accentuating the grandeur of the interior, while Grand Wagoneer L features a two-piece design, with an optional Piano Black mid-bolster that gracefully integrates advanced technology and connectivity. The Piano Black mid-bolster appears to float above a structural wing crafted from aluminum and cradles the sculpted Satin American Walnut wood with “Grand Wagoneer” inlaid in metal on the passenger side of the instrument panel. Aluminum was also chosen as a key material for creating the door speakers and vent surroundings. A formed aluminum trim with an embossed pattern is available on Grand Wagoneer L, as well and underlines the passenger screen.

All models offer leather-trimmed seats as standard equipment. Wagoneer L Series I model features Capri leather-trimmed seats, including eight-way power front seats with driver-seat memory, power lumbar support and four-way manual headrest. Wagoneer L Series II and III and Grand Wagoneer L Series I step up to Nappa leather-trimmed seats. Grand Wagoneer L Series II, Obsidian and Series III models offer an even more opulent Palermo leather-trimmed seating option with quilting and leather-wrapped instrument panel, consoles and door panels with accent stitching. Grand Wagoneer L comes with 24-way power front seats, including memory settings and massage, power lumbar support and four-way powered headrests. Passenger memory seats are also standard on Grand Wagoneer L.

Seating for up to eight passengers is available on all models and features a spacious third row. Front- and second-row captain’s chairs are available on Wagoneer L and standard on Grand Wagoneer L.

The spacious and luxurious Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L interior offers best-in-class overall passenger volume, second-row legroom and cargo volume behind the third row. Getting to the third row is made easier by the second-row seat’s power release Tip n’ Slide function, which creates more space for passengers to get to their seat. Configuring the third row for passengers or cargo is easy, as the seat can both recline and fold flat.

New for L models are a pair of third-row storage compartments, each with 1.8 liters of capacity, that can hold electronic devices and other personal belongings.

Advanced Uconnect 5 system

The Uconnect 5 system offers more connected services and features for unmatched ease of use, as well as up to 75 inches of total screen area. The suite of system highlights includes:

10.1- and 12-inch reconfigurable touchscreen displays featuring split-screen capability for dual-application operation

10.25-inch passenger screen with four major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras and Amazon Fire TV Built-in

Alexa “Home to Car” functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and “Car to Home” features

Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Expanded connected services (Uconnect Market, Uconnect mobile app)

SiriusXM 360L platform and new Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates

Maps over-the-air (OTA) updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

Passengers will be easily able to stay connected while on the go. Functionality is enhanced for front-row passengers with an available wireless charging pad and connectivity ports that are sculpted for quick recognition. In addition to wireless charging, Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L feature up to 11 USB ports (with Rear Seat Entertainment, eight USB ports without), three in the front row (four with passenger display) plus standard dual USB type C ports that allow devices to charge up to four times faster, three in the second row (five when equipped with Rear Seat Entertainment) and two in the third row.

Grand Wagoneer L is available with up to 75 inches of total digital display screen area while Wagoneer L is available with 50 inches of total digital display screen area. Nearly 45 inches of total screen spanning the length of the instrument panel: 10.25 inches on Wagoneer L or 12.3-inch instrument cluster on Grand Wagoneer L, a 10.1-inch (Wagoneer L) or 12-inch (Grand Wagoneer L) horizontal touchscreen serves as the main display screen in the center console, with a 10.25-inch horizontal comfort display touchscreen below, separated by the structural aluminum wing. When equipped with the optional Rear Seat Entertainment system, the cluster, radio and passenger screens all show a coordinated animation display upon vehicle start-up.

Additionally, an available 10.25-inch passenger screen provides the front passenger with dynamic touchscreen control at their fingertips. The passenger screen has four major functions: co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Rear Seat Entertainment control), Fire TV for Auto and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. Passenger screens in both the front and rear feature an HDMI plug.

Second-row passengers in the Grand Wagoneer L have 30 inches of total screen space at their disposal with a 10.25-inch comfort display screen housed on the center console located between the two captain’s chairs.

Passengers can enjoy Amazon Fire TV Built-in, featuring touchscreen displays, Alexa, and access to hundreds of thousands of movies, TV shows and apps.

Leading-edge technology

The 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L offer a windshield head-up display (HUD). The full-color display is configurable up to 10 inches and features four (simple, standard, custom, advanced) predefined configurations with layouts, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit.

An available fully digital rearview mirror on Grand Wagoneer L provides an unobstructed rear view that enhances safety and visibility. The digital rearview mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera, offering an image that is unobstructed by the D-pillars or rear seats.

A standard 10.25-inch (12.3-inch on Grand Wagoneer L models) frameless digital gauge cluster features nearly two dozen different menus. The full-color cluster features five reconfigurable tiles for at-a-glance data, or quick and easy access to the most used information. Drivers may choose between analog or digital instrumentation. All cluster settings can be saved to a user profile as part of Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L’s full vehicle customization and automatically recalled for each driver.

Available on Grand Wagoneer L, rear seat monitoring camera views are accessible through the Uconnect touchscreen and allow the driver to quickly view the entire cabin, as well as to easily zoom-in on each seat location. Memory setting functions keep the zoomed image focused on the most recent position viewed, making the system easier to use and limiting driver distraction.

Interior mood lighting features two zones (upper and lower), each available with five colors, white, blue, aqua, gold and amber, and selectable through the touchscreen.

The pinnacle of design-focused audio, emanating luxury sound

For more than 70 years, McIntosh has created high-quality, handcrafted, American-made audio products and systems for homes, concert venues and iconic moments in music history across the globe. Now it can also be experienced in the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L.

Signature audio performance is delivered through a choice of two levels of performance:

Available on Wagoneer L Series III and standard on Grand Wagoneer L Series I and Series II models is the McIntosh MX950 Entertainment System, a custom-tuned 19-speaker system, including a 10-inch subwoofer, strategically placed throughout the interior and powered by a 17-channel 950-watt amplifier

Available on Grand Wagoneer L Series II and standard on Grand Wagoneer L Obsidian and Series III, the premium and exclusive McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System, which employs 23 specifically tuned speakers, including one of the highest performing 12-inch subwoofers in the industry, is powered by a 24-channel 1375-watt amplifier, with dedicated amp channels to drive active speakers

High-tech safety, security and innovation

The 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L offer more than 120 standard safety features across the lineup, including:

Automatic Emergency Braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go

Active Lane Management

Blind-spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Path detection

Rear park assist sensors with stop

Switch-activated electric park brake

Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are available with several class-leading safety features that enhance a driver’s field of vision, help make instrumentation easier to see and enable driver-assist capabilities that accommodate collision avoidance:

Active Driving Assist

Night Vision with Pedestrian and Animal Detection

Intersection Collision Assist

Drowsy Driver Detection

Traffic Sign Recognition

Surround View Camera

ParkSense Automated Parking System

Wagoneer Client Services

Wagoneer Client Services delivers a personalized and premium customer experience, offering a suite of ownership benefits and VIP services, as standard, including:

Five years of no additional cost, worry-free dealership maintenance, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 customer support via phone

No-charge first day vehicle rental

Trip interruption coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive events

Manufacturing

The 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are built alongside the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer at the Warren (Michigan) Truck Assembly Plant, part of the company’s $4.5 billion commitment to invest in five existing Michigan manufacturing facilities and build a new assembly plant in the city of Detroit to meet the growing demand for Jeep, Wagoneer and Ram vehicles. In total, the projects will create nearly 6,500 new jobs.

