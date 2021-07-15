Volvo Trucks North America and UAW agree on six-year contract

Volvo Trucks North America today announced that employees represented by the United Auto Workers union (UAW) have ratified a new six-year agreement covering about 2,900 members of UAW Local #2069 at the New River Valley truck assembly operations (NRV) in Dublin, Virginia

“This agreement allows us to continue providing our employees with a great quality of life, with guaranteed wage growth and excellent benefits,” said NRV Vice President and General Manager Franky Marchand. “It will also help secure the plant’s long-term growth and sustainability. Our focus now will be on getting trucks to customers as quickly as we can, and strengthening our relationship with our employees.”

The NRV plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members. The plant is in the midst of a $400 million investment for advanced technology upgrades, site expansion and preparation for future products, including the innovative Volvo VNR Electric truck. The plant has added 1,100 jobs since the last union agreement was implemented in 2016 and is on track to have a net increase of approximately 600 positions in 2021.

