Volvo Cars’ global sales up 5 per cent in November

Volvo Cars reported global sales of 66,977 cars in November, up 5 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales increase was primarily driven by Europe and the US. Sales in China declined, but the performance of the electrified range was solid.

The company’s sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – grew 40 per cent compared to the same period last year and accounted for 48 per cent of all cars sold during November. The share of fully electric cars constituted 21 per cent of all cars sold for the month.

The total sales for the period of January through November amounted to 689,585 cars globally, an increase of 9 per cent compared to the same period 2023.

In Europe, sales reached 31,611 cars in November, up 20 per cent compared to the same period last year. The sales of Volvo Cars’ electrified models increased by 39 per cent compared to the same period last year, and the share of electrified models accounted for 65 per cent of all cars sold in Europe during November.

Sales in the US increased 5 per cent in November, totalling 12,259 cars. Sales of electrified models increased 58 per cent compared to the same period last year, while plug-in hybrid models increased 96 per cent.

Volvo Cars’ sales in China reached 13,923 cars, down 8 per cent compared to November 2023. Sales of electrified models – fully electric and plug-in hybrid models – stood at 1,847 sold cars, an increase of 38 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In November, the Volvo XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 21,586 cars (2023: 22,317), followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 14,613 cars (2023: 16,672) and the XC90 at 10,533 cars (2023: 9,860).

November 2024 November 2023 Change Jan-Nov 2024 Jan-Nov 2023 Change Europe 31 611 26 407 20% 336 197 260 068 29% Electrified Models 20 414 14 653 39% 219 035 153 642 43% – Fully electric 10 193 6 781 50% 123 483 66 556 86% – Plug-in hybrid 10 221 7 872 30% 95 552 87 086 10% Mild hybrids/ICE 11 197 11 754 -5% 117 162 106 426 10% China 13 923 15 178 -8% 140 462 154 147 -9% Electrified models 1 847 1 343 38% 13 265 13 641 -3% – Fully electric 421 264 59% 3 620 3 032 19% – Plug-in hybrid 1 426 1 079 32% 9 645 10 609 -9% Mild hybrids/ICE 12 076 13 835 -13% 127 197 140 506 -9% US 12 259 11 671 5% 111 166 115 092 -3% Electrified models 4 794 3 038 58% 38 130 32 425 18% – Fully electric 493 840 -41% 4 819 12 923 -63% – Plug-in hybrid 4 301 2 198 96% 33 311 19 502 71% Mild hybrids/ICE 7 465 8 633 -14% 73 036 82 667 -12% Other 9 184 10 426 -12% 101 760 103 394 -2% Electrified models 5 053 3 914 29% 48 322 37 811 28% – Fully electric 2 966 2 146 38% 29 142 18 638 56% – Plug-in hybrid 2 087 1 768 18% 19 180 19 173 0% Mild hybrids/ICE 4 131 6 512 -37% 53 438 65 583 -19% Total 66 977 63 682 5% 689 585 632 701 9% Electrified models 32 108 22 948 40% 318 752 237 519 34% – Fully electric 14 073 10 031 40% 161 064 101 149 59% – Plug-in hybrid 18 035 12 917 40% 157 688 136 370 16% Mild hybrids/ICE 34 869 40 734 -14% 370 833 395 182 -6%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars