Volvo Car Canada wins 2024 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards

Volvo Car Canada was honoured with three 2024 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards.

Vehicles recognized with the Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards are compared against competitors in the same segments and are awarded for having the lowest fleet lifecycle cost. The winners are evaluated using 24 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs.

Demonstrating the strength of Volvo Car Canada’s product lineup, all 2024 winners were also returning champions.

Complete list of awards:

2024 Volvo S90 B6 Plus AWD – Best Fleet Value in Canada: Luxury Large Sedan segment (fourth time for S90)

2024 Volvo V60 B5 CC Core AWD – Best Fleet Value in Canada: Luxury Wagon segment (seventh time, sixth consecutive for V60)

2024 Volvo XC40 EV Recharge Core RWD – Best Fleet Value in Canada: Luxury Compact SUV segment (fourth consecutive for XC40)

