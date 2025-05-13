Renesas partners with Indian government to drive innovation through startups and industry-academia collaboration, strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem

MoUs signed with Indian government and inauguration of Renesas’ Bengaluru and Noida offices mark investments to accelerate growth in India’s key semiconductor hubs

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to support local startups and academic institutions in the field of VLSI and embedded semiconductor systems. Renesas also celebrated the expansion of its offices in Bengaluru and Noida to accommodateits growing R&D teams, with the inauguration ceremonies held today. This strategic move underscores Renesas’ commitment to innovation and excellence in India and aims to drive continued growth in the region.

Renesas and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), an autonomous scientific society of MeitY, today signed and exchanged two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) under the MeitY Chips to Startup (C2S) programme (Note). These MOUs focus on 1) Supporting local startups by enabling them to drive technological advancement andpromote local manufacturing in alignment with the Make in India initiative; and 2) Enhancing industry-academia collaboration by fostering an innovative, product-focused mindset among students.

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India; along with Malini Narayanamoorthi, India Country Manager and VP, MID Engineering, Analog & Connectivity Group at Renesas; and Rea Callendar, Head of Platform Adoption and Ecosystem Enablement at Altium, which joined forces with Renesas in August 2024, attended the celebration at the Noida office. Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas, also joined virtually, underscoring the global significance of this milestone.

India is a key market for Renesas, offering significant growth potential and access to a highly skilled talent pool. Renesas is committed to deepening its partnerships with local companies, startups, and universities, with the target to generate over 10 percent of itsglobal revenue from the Indian market by 2030. Recent collaborations include the OSAT factory project with CG Power and Stars Microelectronics in Gujarat and the MOU with IIT Hyderabad. Renesas is also expanding its operations in India, with plans to increase its headcount to 1,000 by the end of 2025. This growth initiative reinforces Renesas’ long-term commitment to India and supports its ambition to become an employer of choice in this dynamic and fast-evolving market.

“The inauguration of our expanded offices marks a significant milestone for Renesas in India. It reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and the nurturing of local talent. By building products in India, for India and the world, we continue to drive growth and deliver meaningful impact across the Indian market,” said Malini Narayanamoorthi, India Country Manager and VP, MID Engineering, Analog & Connectivity Group at Renesas. “We are proud to sign two MOUs under the MeitY C2S programme, focused on advancing research, fostering innovation, and nurturing product-focused engineers. These strategic collaborations align with the Make in India initiative, aiming to strengthen local design and manufacturing capabilities and empower homegrown talent to drive the future of industry.”

MOUs under MeitY C2S programme

Renesas and C-DAC signed two MOUs to collaborate in the field of VLSI and embedded semiconductor systems, with the aim of supporting local startups and academic institutions to accelerate innovation and foster self-reliance in India’s semiconductor and product ecosystem. The C2S programme encompasses collaboration with over 250 academic institutions and R&D organizations across the country, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, government and private colleges, along with approximately 15 startups, creating a strong ecosystem for indigenous innovation.

MOU for Startups: Renesas will help strengthen the product engineering capabilities of local startups by providing Renesas development boards and Altium Designer , the leading PCB design software.

MOU for Academic Institutions: Renesas will support experiential learning by offering development boards, PCB education and training , Altium Designer software, and access to the Altium 365 cloud platform , aiming to empower the next generation of electronics engineers and nurture a community of innovators.

Opening of new offices in Bengaluru and Noida

In May, Renesas consolidated and relocated its existing offices in Bengaluru and Noida into new, state-of-the-art office spaces, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and expansion in India.

The new Bengaluru office is Renesas’ largest site in India, encompassing world-class design teams, test labs, and comprehensive facilities to support employees. It brings together approximately 500 team members, including R&D engineers, business teams, and employees from the recently acquired Altium and Part Analytics, creating a unified and collaborative workspace. The facility is designed to leverage India’s rich talent ecosystem to drive the development of innovative products.

The new Noida office brings the engineering and business teams together to accelerate the delivery of world-class high-performance compute solutions, driving automotive market growth through innovation, collaboration, and consistent execution. This strategic expansion reinforces Renesas’ commitment to investing in top-tier local talent and strengthening its capabilities in R-Car system-on-chip (SoC) solutions. Designed to integrate cutting-edge tools and workflows, the new Noida site will further enhance synergy across the global engineering team and support Renesas’ long-term strategy in this critical domain.

(Note) Chips to Startup (C2S) programme: An initiative launched by the Indian government in December 2021 to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country. C2S not only aims at developing specialized manpower in VLSI/Embedded System Design domain but also addresses each entity of the electronics value chain via specialized manpower training, creation of reusable IP repository, design of application-oriented Systems/ASICs/FPGAs, and deployment by academia/ R&D organization by way of leveraging the expertise available at Startups/MSMEs. For more details, please visit the C2S programme website.

