Zest joins forces with Allstar to bring accessible EV charging to fleet drivers

Zest, the UK’s fastest growing investor-operator of public access EV charging infrastructure, has today announced a new partnership with Allstar, one of the UK’s leading EV, fuel and business expense payment companies for business fleets. The integration brings Zest’s growing national network of EV chargers into the Allstar network, adding more than 1,300 charging spaces for fleet drivers to access through the award winning, Allstar Co-Pilot app*. In time customers will also be able to pay for charging at Zest sites with the Allstar Charge pass® card, a single combined electric charging and fuel payment card.

Zest’s network includes fast, rapid, and ultra-rapid charge points in key urban and regional locations, with a special focus on making charging easy where drivers live, work, and travel. With a large proportion of chargers in car parks, destinations and residential streets, this partnership is designed to support real-world charging needs for modern fleet operations.

“Today we welcome Allstar fleet drivers to the Zest network,” said Robin Heap, CEO of Zest. “Fleet electrification is a cornerstone of the UK’s net zero transition. By making our chargers available through Allstar, we’re making it easier for drivers to plug in wherever they are – whether that’s a city centre, a business park, or close to home.”

“We are excited to partner with Zest to further expand our EV charging network,” said Tom Rowlands, MD of Global EV Solutions at Corpay, including UK brand, Allstar. “This collaboration underscores our dedication to offering fleet customers seamless access to a payment solution for reliable and fast charging options, essential for the evolving needs of modern businesses.”​

The partnership is another step forward in Zest’s mission to deliver a future-proof public charging network that serves drivers across the country, with no compromise on reliability, usability, or environmental impact.

*Allstar Co-Pilot is winner of ‘Innovation in Electric Vehicles’ at the Great British Fleet Awards 2025

SOURCE: Zest