Volkswagen drives forward its transformation

Management and the works council have drawn up a set of guidelines specifying additional components for driving forward the Group’s transformation in the current fiscal year. The measures agreed will make an important contribution to disciplined cost management, the key drivers being freezing the size of the workforce at the January 2021 level and an extensive retirement package. It was also decided to open up partial retirement to employees born in 1964 as announced as part of the digital transformation roadmap, to reopen partial retirement for the 1961 and 1962 birth cohorts, and to additionally launch an early retirement program for the 1956 to 1960 birth cohorts.