Volkswagen and Mahindra sign supply agreement

Mahindra will equip a certain range of its electric platform, INGLO with electric components from Volkswagen´s MEB and unified cells

Volkswagen Group and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) have signed the first supply agreement on components of Volkswagen’s MEB for Mahindra’s purpose-built electric platform INGLO, taking a definitive step further on their joint vision for e-mobility collaboration. The deal covers the supply of certain electric components as well as unified cells. With the agreement, Volkswagen and Mahindra are further deepening their collaboration, which started with a partnering agreement and a term sheet in 2022. Both companies will continue to evaluate the potential expansion of the collaboration.Mahindra will be the first external partner to use the groundbreaking unified cell concept, the core element of Volkswagen’s battery strategy. The supply agreement will run over several years and have total volume of about 50 GWh over its lifetime. Volkswagen Group and Mahindra aim to strengthen their e-mobility footprint in the Indian automotive market and accelerate electrification in the region. Mahindra plans to launch five all-electric SUVs in India based on its new, purpose-built electric platform, INGLO, starting in December 2024. With more than five million new vehicles per year in 2023, India is one of the largest automotive markets in the world. The electrification of the passenger car segment is expected to gain significant momentum in the coming years. Volkswagen’s MEB platform and its components are used by the Group brands Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda and SEAT/CUPRA as well as external partners like Ford and Mahindra. The partnership with Mahindra is led by Volkswagen Group Technology and its “Platform Business” unit in close cooperation with Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd.

SOURCE: Mahindra