Volkswagen: 5 Coolest things about the 2020 Golf

Volkswagen of America continues the 5 coolest things video series highlighting the most interesting things you may not know about models from the 2020 lineup—from the entry-level Jetta to the top-of-the-line Arteon. Today’s vehicle: the 2020 Volkswagen Golf.
- 45 years of history. Golf celebrated its 45th birthday last year, making it one of VW’s longest-running model in the States. The successor to the legendary Beetle has sold more than 35 million units worldwide through seven generations. That means that a new Golf has been ordered somewhere in the world every 41 seconds, every day, without interruption, since the start of production in 1974.
- One value-packed trim for 2020. It offers more standard content than in 2019, and is equipped with standard leatherette seating surfaces, 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, a panoramic tilt-and-slide sunroof, KESSY® keyless access with push-button start, and heated front seats.
- Manual transmission? Check. In a world of disappearing three-pedal vehicles, Volkswagen still has a handful of offerings for 2020 that let you row the gears, including Jetta and Golf, along with their sporty siblings Jetta GLI and Golf GTI.
- Cargo-friendly hatch. Not all small cars are created equal, but the Golf packs surprising utility into its petite frame with a 60/40 split-fold rear seat, complete with a the center pass-through for long items, and an adjustable rear cargo floor, that can be moved up or down nearly four inches. With the rear seats folded, there’s enough room to fit a full-size bicycle.
- Clean rear-view camera. Having a rear-view camera isn’t anything to write home about—in fact, they have been federally mandated since 2018. However, Golf hides its camera behind the logo on the tailgate so it’s crystal clear. The logo flips up when you put the car in reverse, to reveal the camera and the view behind you, and flips back down once you put the car in drive or park.
SOURCE: Volkswagen