Vitesco Technologies receives major order for latest electric axle drive

Vitesco Technologies will deliver its EMR4 axle drive to Hyundai Motor Group’s global B/C-segment electric vehicle

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, is further expanding its strong-going axle drive business: The company has secured a 2 billion euros contract to supply its new generation axle drive EMR4 (Electronics Motor Reducer) to Hyundai Motor Group. The order was already mentioned in March at Vitesco Technologies’ annual press conference – without naming the customer. The highly integrated 400 V/160 kW 3-in-1 unit will be used by the vehicle manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group in its global B/C-segment electric vehicle.

We are proud to contribute to Hyundai Motor Group’s upcoming electric vehicle platform with this highly attractive axle drive. This order once again confirms us in our strategy with the very early focus on electric mobility. Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies

State-of-the-art axle drive

The powertrain is a core component of an electric car as it greatly influences its range and the fun of driving. This asks for a high level of efficiency and power density. Also, the electric drive has to be as compact and lightweight as possible to integrate easily into vehicle designs that make use of the new degrees of freedom electromobility opens up. EMR4 is built on the enabling groundwork, laid with EMR3.

Through further optimization measures, the use of new technologies and comprehensive industrialization know-how, the global development team succeeded in making the EMR4 platform even more efficient and powerful. The silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors in the inverter of the drive platform, for example, have played a significant role in this.

The new axle drive design supports a particularly high level of scalability: With the EMR4, complete vehicle platforms and also different vehicle segments can be equipped with just one drive system. This was achieved by applying a consistently modular approach with well-defined interfaces and a design-for-manufacturing philosophy.

For our new electric axle drive, we have standardized the internal interfaces, while generating the greatest possible flexibility externally, so that we can offer customized and at the same time cost-optimized solutions. Thomas Stierle, member of the Executive Board and head of the Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies