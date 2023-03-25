VinFast celebrates its expansion to the west of France with the opening of VinFast Rennes

VinFast officially announced the opening of its VinFast store in Rennes, marking its presence in the West of France

Located in a prime location with many other auto brands, VinFast Rennes is expected to help VinFast increase its brand presence and quickly reach prospective customers. This is VinFasts first store in the West of France, furthering its expansion rollout in European markets.

VinFast Rennes will focus on showcasing products and in-car smart features while providing one-on-one assistance through professional and well-trained product experts. In addition, the VinFast store will link the brand and its customers, bringing personalized services and peace of mind experiences throughout the electric vehicle ownership journey.

VinFast Rennes combines modern space with design highlights inspired by the beauty of Vietnams natural wonders. The store will display two electric SUV models, the VF 8 and VF 9. Later, the VF 6 and VF 7 will also be presented here, allowing customers to directly experience VinFast’s complete electric vehicle lineup directly. Customers can explore the products at 3 Rue des Mesliers, Rennes.

Before this event, VinFast established its presence in Paris, Cologne, Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Oberhausen, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam. VinFast Rennes is VinFast’s third store in France. After Rennes, the following stores will open in Montpellier, Aix-En-Provence, and other major cities to expand the retail and service network, building connections and trust with French customers.

Coming up, VinFast will organize large-scale test-drive events in France, Germany, and the Netherlands to approach and convince its consumers with hands-on experiences with VinFast’s products and services.

SOURCE: Vinfast