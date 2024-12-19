Valeo envisions mobility of tomorrow at CES 2025

Valeo, the key technology partner of mobility players worldwide, invites you to join in envisioning and experiencing the mobility of tomorrow at CES 2025

“For more than a decade, Valeo has brought its most innovative technologies to CES to show the world our ingenuity, creativity and vision for future mobility, and 2025 will be no different,” said Christophe Perillat, Valeo CEO. “With vehicles relying more and more on software, Valeo has become the key partner of automotive players and tech companies for tomorrow’s mobility. The Group’s software-defined vehicle expertise will be on full display, including improved vehicle performance technologies alongside enhanced experiences for drivers, all aimed at creating more sustainable, safer and more connected vehicles. “

Valeo is the key partner of mobility players and technology companies to prepare the future of the automotive industry. The Group has been present at CES since 2014 to present its latest in terms of technological advancements, including electrification, autonomy and software. CES attendees have always gotten a glimpse of the future at Valeo’s exhibits, which will be shown this year at two locations. Valeo’s Central Plaza booth at CP709 will feature the company’s latest technologies supporting electrification, ADAS, lighting and sustainability.

There will also be a live demonstration area in the Piero’s parking lot, 355 Convention Center Drive, where Valeo will present a comprehensive range of software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions. Visitors will learn about and experience Valeo’s industry leading capabilities to transform vehicles from being defined by architecture to being defined by software as the transition toward SDVs accelerates.

Media are invited to the following engagements:

Jan. 6 through Jan. 9, 2025: technology demos at both locations

at both locations Jan. 7, 2025: Valeo Media event with Christophe Périllat (CEO) speech and tour of the booth 11 to 11:45 a.m. at Central Plaza, booth CP709

Jan. 7, 2025: Joint Valeo/Amazon Web Services (AWS) announcement Noon to 12:30 p.m. at AWS booth, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, booth 4000

Jan. 7, 2025: media lunch and technology demos 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Piero’s, 355 Convention Center Drive



Valeo’s press kit summarizes all the technologies being presented at CES. Highlights include:

Software Defined Vehicle : At CES 2025, Valeo will present its entire range of solutions including new services to make our testing and validation solutions available to the industry thanks to our partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

: At CES 2025, Valeo will present its entire range of solutions including new services to make our testing and validation solutions available to the industry thanks to our partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). vOS, Valeo’s middleware to support all SDV functions : Valeo’s vOS middleware forms the backbone of the vehicle’s software and enables seamless integration across domains. It supports over-the-air updates, ensuring vehicles remain cutting-edge post-production, and offers scalability to expand compute power as needed throughout the vehicle’s lifetime.

: Valeo’s vOS middleware forms the backbone of the vehicle’s software and enables seamless integration across domains. It supports over-the-air updates, ensuring vehicles remain cutting-edge post-production, and offers scalability to expand compute power as needed throughout the vehicle’s lifetime. Valeo LiDAR Scala TM , making Level 3 autonomous driving a reality : After more than 10 years of development and more than five years of production, Valeo’s best-in-class LiDAR is already in production on passenger cars around the world. At CES 2025, Valeo will showcase a Mercedes-Benz EQS with Drive Pilote, equipped with Valeo LiDAR SCALA TM 2. This car can drive up to 95 kph in Germany, making it the fastest L3 system on the market.

In addition, we will feature a live demonstration of our Valeo LiDAR SCALA TM 3 with perception stack.

: After more than 10 years of development and more than five years of production, Valeo’s best-in-class LiDAR is already in production on passenger cars around the world. At CES 2025, Valeo will showcase a Mercedes-Benz EQS with Drive Pilote, equipped with Valeo LiDAR SCALA 2. This car can drive up to 95 kph in Germany, making it the fastest L3 system on the market. In addition, we will feature a live demonstration of our Valeo LiDAR SCALA 3 with perception stack. Valeo Assist XR : For the first time at CES 2025, Valeo is presenting a new software solution powered by Amazon Web Services that extends the possibilities of remote assistance by collecting information from the vehicle and its environment for more efficient support for emergency (eCall), assistance in case of breakdown or damage (bCall) or service calls (sCall).

: For the first time at CES 2025, Valeo is presenting a new software solution powered by Amazon Web Services that extends the possibilities of remote assistance by collecting information from the vehicle and its environment for more efficient support for emergency (eCall), assistance in case of breakdown or damage (bCall) or service calls (sCall). Augmented Panovision, the latest generation of displays : These solutions help drivers keep their eyes on the road and reduce distracted driving and provide added infotainment options when the vehicle is not in motion.

: These solutions help drivers keep their eyes on the road and reduce distracted driving and provide added infotainment options when the vehicle is not in motion. Front fascias : The front of the Lynk & Co Z10 is equipped with 224 RGB LEDs, a world first on a production vehicle. The 256 lighting colours available respond to a strong market trend for more design identity and information on the front fascia. The lighting function is provided by Valeo ThinBilite ultra-thin headlamps just 15 mm high.

: The front of the Lynk & Co Z10 is equipped with 224 RGB LEDs, a world first on a production vehicle. The 256 lighting colours available respond to a strong market trend for more design identity and information on the front fascia. The lighting function is provided by Valeo ThinBilite ultra-thin headlamps just 15 mm high. Powering new energy vehicles : The transition to new energy vehicles is reshaping the automotive industry. Thanks to its strong positioning and comprehensive portfolio of solutions addressing 12V, 48V, and high-voltage applications, Valeo offers solutions for all types of vehicles, from traditional ICE, to BEV, PHEV and EVs.

: The transition to new energy vehicles is reshaping the automotive industry. Thanks to its strong positioning and comprehensive portfolio of solutions addressing 12V, 48V, and high-voltage applications, Valeo offers solutions for all types of vehicles, from traditional ICE, to BEV, PHEV and EVs. Circular Economy: Valeo will present the industry’s first remanufactured video camera with Stellantis, reducing natural resource consumption by up to 99% as well as its remanufactured high voltage inverters with The Future is Neutral (Renault and Suez).

SOURCE: Valeo