Unikie and Rocsys form technology partnership for autonomous vehicle charging

Unikie and Rocsys form technology partnership to enhance hands-free charging for automated vehicles

Unikie, the global software engineering and innovation company, and Rocsys, a global leader in hands-free charging solutions for electric vehicles, today announced a long-term technology partnership to enhance hands-free charging for automated vehicles in bus and logistics depots.

In a significant step to enhance the efficiency and reliability of autonomous vehicles, Rocsys and Unikie are working together to improve the charging process for autonomous vehicles and advance fully autonomous fleet depot operations. The partnership will focus on integrating Rocsys’ hands-free charging solution, including the ROC-1 robot and the Rocsys API, with the Unikie Marshalling Solution.

The technology integration will initially operate in bus and logistics depots, with a view to expand to other depot settings soon. The use of Rocsys’s API means that any future Rocsys hardware will also be compatible with the Unikie’s system.

Rocsys and Unikie have already successfully worked together on an initial behind-the-fence test deployment on Unikie’s site in Turku, Finland. This explored how their combined technology can be applied to bus operations, promoting sustainability in public transportation. The same technology can be used for automated marshalling of all compatible electric vehicles.

“Unikie’s goal is to accelerate the market adoption for automation and bring the key technology providers together”, says Joachim Hauser, Head of Sales & Strategy at Unikie Marshalling Solutions. “We want to ensure that our customers have early access to the latest technology and solutions that will help them to disrupt and revolutionize their industries. We are happy to work with Rocsys to offer advanced operational efficiency to our customers.”

Rocsys’ cutting-edge technology, including next generation soft robotics, AI-driven computer vision, and data-driven services, offer a seamless and automated connection between the charging station and the vehicle, eliminating the need for manual plug-ins. This is particularly beneficial in bus depots, where managing a fleet of electric buses requires precise scheduling and operational efficiency.

Elwin Roetman, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Rocsys, commented: “We are excited to partner with Unikie and to expand our offering by bringing Rocsys’ hands-free charging solution to fleets in bus depots. By combining our technologies, we will provide our customers with a fully automated solution – from the vehicle itself, to its seamless charging. Our solution works in all weather conditions and meets the unique standards of bus depot operations, supporting the transition to affordable and sustainable public transportation.”

Unikie and Rocsys, both leaders in their fields, are committed to driving innovation and redefining the future of autonomous vehicle fleets. Both companies are committed to supporting the electrification of public transportation fleets and view this partnership as an opportunity to deliver practical, scalable solutions to the market.

SOURCE: Rocsys