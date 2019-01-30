UD Trucks launches new Quester to help companies overcome business challenges and accelerate growth with Smart Logistics

UD Trucks today unveiled New Quester with enhancements to the well-established heavy-duty truck. New Quester will enable logistics companies to tackle critical industry challenges and boost their bottom line through Smart Logistics.

To be introduced in fast-growing regions around the world, the launch of New Quester highlights UD Trucks’ unwavering commitment of “Going the Extra Mile” for customers’ businesses.

Building on proven robustness and reliability, New Quester introduces key features such as ESCOT automated manual transmission, engines with higher horsepower and user-friendly telematics to deliver greater fuel efficiency, productivity, driver efficiency, safety, and uptime.

Håkan Karlsson, President, Volvo Group Trucks Asia & JVs, said “Quester comes from the best of three worlds: UD Trucks’ strong Japanese heritage and craftsmanship, Volvo Group’s innovative technology and strong local manufacturing and customer support. UD Trucks is recognized for pioneering new innovations within the Japanese trucks segment, and New Quester is testament to our global industry leadership.

Since 1995, UD Trucks has delivered more than 80,000 trucks with ESCOT automated manual transmission. We are humbled by the tremendous confidence and recognition that the Quester line has earned. With New Quester, we are positive to carry on this legacy of being the truck brand that our customers want to partner with.”

SOURCE: UD Trucks