Toyota to present full Professional line-up at IAA Transportation 2024

Line-up on display includes first-ever PROACE MAX, new PROACE, new PROACE CITY, and new Hilux Hybrid 48V

For the first time, Toyota will be present at this year’s IAA Transportation Hannover with a 700 m2 booth displaying the brand’s full Professional line-up.

With the launch of the PROACE MAX, the Toyota commercial vehicle business in Europe reaches a new milestone, by entering the class of large vans in Europe for the first time.

Having already proven its competitiveness in the compact- and medium-sized van market in recent years, Toyota is now present in all important LCV market segments.

Toyota offers the new PROACE MAX in a battery-electric version and is prepared for all conceivable requirements with a wealth of conversion options. Among other things, dropside and chassis versions and tippers are available from the factory; further special adaptations can be made by certified converters.

Toyota also launched this year the updated, mid-size van PROACE, the compact PROACE CITY and the respective VERSO passenger car variants, all of which feature a striking new family design.

In addition, the legendary Hilux pick-up will receive a 48V hybrid system for the first-time next year, which enables efficiency with further improved driving performance and offers extra driving comfort in the city as well as off-road.

KINTO Mobility, Toyota Financial Services and Toyota Insurance Services complete the Toyota Professional offering and will also present their services at the Toyota booth.

A section of the Toyota booth will be dedicated for Toyota’s solutions for hydrogen mobility, including a Fuel Cell Hilux prototype, and fuel cell systems that can be provided to other OEMs for integration in trucks, buses or other means of transportation.

The Toyota on-stand press conference is scheduled on September 16 at 10:20 AM. On September 17 at 2:30 PM, Toyota will also join an IAA Commercial Vehicle Talk in Room 12 of the Convention Center to discuss alternative drive systems for commercial vehicles.

IAA Transportation 2024 opens from Sept 17 to 22 at the Deutsche Messe in Hanover, Germany.

SOURCE: Toyota