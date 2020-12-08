Toyota: The power of four: Yaris production hits 4 million in France

Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) has produced its four millionth Toyota Yaris – a red and black bi-tone hybrid hi-grade model. The car is a fourth generation Yaris powered by the fourth generation of Toyota’s Hybrid System. The car also features segment-leading passive and active safety features as standard.

Since its launch back in 1999 and winning the Car of the Year in 2000, Yaris has become an overwhelming success for Toyota, both in sales volume and in raising the brand’s profile. Steadily growing from year to year, in 2019 the third-generation model achieved around 224,000 sales in Europe, accounting for around 22% of Toyota’s European business and a segment share of just less than 8%.

The four millionth Yaris made in Europe is a fourth-generation model and features a fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System to deliver the lowest fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in the segment [3.7l/100km and 85 g/km (WLTP)]. Toyota’s engineers achieved this result whilst ensuring higher power (116 DIN hp) and greater fun to drive than the previous generation model.

The engineering team also maintained its safety DNA by making the new Yaris the safest car in its segment. In passive safety, Toyota received the 2020 SAFETYBEST award for the development and standard fitment of centre airbags in Yaris – a first in the European B-segment. Toyota’s best-selling car also comes with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, including a number of segment-first active features as standard.

Looking forward, Yaris Cross will soon begin production alongside Yaris at TMMF.

SOURCE: Toyota