Tata Passenger Electric Mobility launches its first pure EV Punch.ev, powered by acti.ev

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the pioneer of India’s EV revolution, today launched its first pure EV – the Punch.ev. First product based on its recently introduced, advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev, the Punch.ev transcends the ordinary with its cutting-edge technology, eco consciousness and cost-effective offering. Available in three distinct personas – Smart, Adventure and Empowered, the Punch.ev is a versatile and multi-talented Electric Vehicle, elegantly packaged in a stunning, classical SUV design. Starting at an introductory price of INR 10.99 Lakh, the Punch.ev will be available at all Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales and Tata.ev stores across the country.

The Punch.ev is a pioneering addition to TATA.ev’s portfolio, embodying the transformative shift in the needs and lifestyle of the contemporary customer. It combines the reliability of the Punch brand with the latest advancements in electric vehicle technology, offering an exceptional driving experience with zero emissions.

Commenting on the launch of the Punch.ev, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. said, “Today marks a historic milestone in India’s EV journey as Tata.ev propels the nation into a new era of sustainable mobility with the launch of Punch.ev. Our unwavering mission to accelerate EV adoption has transformed the landscape, overcoming barriers with innovative solutions. From the launch of the game-changing Nexon.ev and Tiago.ev to our constant work of creating a robust charging infrastructure, we’ve reshaped perceptions. Now with the launch of the Punch.ev, an SUV that goes beyond every day, we are taking our commitment to an all-new level by delivering a versatile EV that aligns with the evolving customer needs. It aims to catapult the Indian EV market, and leapfrog India into an era of pure EVs.

Witnessing a 100-fold growth in four years, since inception, EVs are now mainstream. As a testament to Tata’s commitment to democratizing EVs, the Punch.ev is set to redefine standards, creating a paradigm shift beyond the needs of today and tomorrow. As we welcome a new era of e-mobility, the Punch.ev will surely emerge as a beacon of innovation and progress. With exclusive stores, collaborative charging initiatives, and a cutting-edge manufacturing ecosystem, we’re committed to shaping a future where sustainability, community, and technology converge.”

Punch.ev in brief

Keeping various customer use cases in mind, the Punch.ev comes with two battery pack options – 25 kWh – offering an MIDC range of 315 km, and a 35 kWh option, which offers an MIDC range of 421 km. These battery pack options are complemented with two e-Drive options, a 60kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor, producing 114Nm and a 90kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor with 190Nm of torque, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 9.5 sec and an electronically limited top speed of 140km/h. The battery pack and motor of the Punch.ev are IP67 rated for protection from dust and water, with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier), offering complete peace of mind.

Additionally, the Punch.ev LR is available with the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace. With DC Fast Charging capability, it can be fast charged from 10% to 80% in 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

Unmissable EV Identity with tech in design:Led by the new digital design approach, the Punch.ev at its core, stands for being Innovative, Tech-Forward and Aspirational. Positioning EV modernity with an iconic look, the car is digitally enhanced by smart lighting systems.

A smart charging indicator useful to indicate the SOC levels while the vehicle is charging

Bi-functional LEDs coupled with the central position lamp – lighting up its surroundings

Welcome and Goodbye signature, adding a greeting element when one unlocks or locks their car

In-cabin experience:

Digital First – Advancing the overall digitized interactive experience to offer a high-tech in-cabin feel, the Punch.ev seamlessly brings together features from 2-3 segments above.

Integrating two screens — a 26cm high-definition infotainment by HARMAN display alongside a 26cm digital cockpit

An illuminated logo at the center of the 2 – spoke steering wheel enhances the digital ambiance

The Phygital control panel embodies a harmonious fusion of physical and touch controls, meticulously designed for optimal ergo-aesthetic satisfaction

Convenience is further elevated with wireless Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay TM functionalities accompanied with a gadget-like experience of the Arcade.ev – an app suite with 17 apps for gaming, music and media

The Punch.ev also offers connectivity with multiple voice assistants, including the Native “Hey Tata” assistant with 200+ commands in 6 languages, Alexa, Siri for Apple users and Google Assistant for Android users

The connected car experience is elevated further with the ZConnect Connected Car Technology with smartwatch connectivity offered as standard.

Plush feature upgrade – With distinctive features such as wireless charging, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming IRVM, the Punch.ev is designed to provide an enriched driving experience. Fast Charging is effortlessly facilitated through the 45W type-C USB port, ensuring constant power for personal gadgets. Prioritizing comfort and well-being, the Punch.ev also features bolstered ventilated leatherette seats, an electric sunroof, mood lights and an Air purifier with AQI display. Additionally, the Punch.ev comes with Paddle Shifters, which enables the 4-level Multi-Mode Regeneration and over-the-air software upgrade capabilities.

acti.ev Architecture – A solid underpin for a class apart product.

The Punch.ev is the first product from Tata Motors to be based on the all-new made-in-India Pure EV architecture acti.ev, which stands for Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle. The acti.ev architecture is based on the key pillars of Performance, Technology, Modularity, and Space Efficiency and consists of four layers – Powertrain, Chassis, Electrical Architecture and Cloud Architecture

Click on this link for more details on acti.ev.

Uncompromised safety: With 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ISOFIX, Roll-over mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping, Hydraulic fading compensation available as standard across all personas, the Punch.ev is one of the safest cars available on Indian roads. This safe haven on wheels additionally offers its passengers with added features like SOS Calling with E-Call & B-Call, Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold and a 360 surround view camera system with blind spot monitor in its high-end trims.

Beyond and Better: Practical yet Performance oriented

The Punch.ev embodies the essential attributes of a true electric SUV, featuring 16-inch LRR tyres, 190mm ground clearance (unladen), 350mm water wading capability and an impressive approach, departure and ramp-over angles. With its 90-degree opening doors, a flat 2nd-row floor, 366 litres of boot space, 14 litres of added space in the frunk along with 32 cabin cubby holes for smart storage, the Punch.ev also scores mighty high on convenience.

SOURCE: Tata Motors