Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 58,473 units in February 2021, a growth of 54% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2021 stood at 61,365 vehicles, compared to 40,619 units during February 2020.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|Feb 2021
|Jan 2021
|Feb 2020
|% change
(m-o-m)
|% change
(y-0-y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|58,473
|57,742
|38,002
|1%
|54%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|Feb 2021
|Jan 2021
|Feb 2020
|% Change (m-o-m)
|% Change
(y-o-y)
|M&HCV
|8,771
|8,416
|6,739
|4%
|30%
|I & LCV
|5,624
|4,955
|3,356
|14%
|68%
|Passenger Carriers
|1,247
|1,007
|3,342
|24%
|-63%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|15,606
|16,386
|12,135
|-5%
|29%
|Total Domestic
|31,248
|30,764
|25,572
|2%
|22%
|CV Exports
|2,718
|2,145
|2,514
|27%
|8%
|Total CV
|33,966
|32,909
|28,071
|3%
|21%
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|Feb 2021
|Jan 2021
|Feb 2020
|% change
(m-o-m)
|% change
(y-o-y)
|Total PV
|27,225
|26,978
|12,430
|1%
|119%
February 2021 sales have been the highest ever sales for Tata Motors PV in nearly 9 years (107 months).
SOURCE: Tata Motors