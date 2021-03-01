Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 58,473 units in February 2021, a growth of 54% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2021 stood at 61,365 vehicles, compared to 40,619 units during February 2020

   March 1, 2021

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for February 2021 stood at 61,365 vehicles, compared to 40,619 units during February 2020.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Feb 2021 Jan 2021 Feb 2020 % change
(m-o-m)		 % change
(y-0-y)
Total Domestic Sales 58,473 57,742 38,002 1% 54%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

 Category Feb 2021 Jan 2021 Feb 2020 % Change (m-o-m) % Change
(y-o-y)
M&HCV 8,771 8,416 6,739 4% 30%
I & LCV 5,624 4,955 3,356 14% 68%
Passenger Carriers 1,247 1,007 3,342 24% -63%
SCV cargo and pickup 15,606 16,386 12,135 -5% 29%
Total Domestic 31,248 30,764 25,572 2% 22%
CV Exports 2,718 2,145 2,514 27% 8%
Total CV 33,966 32,909 28,071 3% 21%

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Category Feb 2021 Jan 2021 Feb 2020 % change
(m-o-m)		 % change
(y-o-y)
Total PV 27,225 26,978 12,430 1% 119%

February 2021 sales have been the highest ever sales for Tata Motors PV in nearly 9 years (107 months).

SOURCE: Tata Motors

