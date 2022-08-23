Success story: Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé breaks order record in China

Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé breaks the record for the most pre-ordered car in Aiways history in a single day in China after start of sales communication

The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupè has started pre-sales in its home country with an exclamation mark. As part of a cooperation with “Sing! China,” the vehicle was shown nationwide on prime time in front of an audience of millions. It immediately broke the record for the most pre-orders for a car in Aiways history in one day in China. This was a perfect debut and impressive proof that Aiways’ growth strategy is on a solid basis.

The successful launch of the new model in China is also the first impressive testimony to the competence of the new management. Aiways, a Shanghai-based provider of customized mobility solutions, has broadened its base after a successful start following its founding in 2017, following a successful further round of financing this spring that has provided the company with a three-digit million sum.

New top management provides added momentum

Longtime shareholder Chen Xuanlin (William Chen) has been appointed chairman of the board of directors, advising Aiways not only on strategic but also financing matters. Zhang Yang (Charlie Zhang) reports to Chen as the new CEO of Aiways providing significant expertise and absolute industry knowledge, especially in electric mobility and autonomous driving. In addition, Zhang Jie (Jet Zhang), an expert in artificial intelligence (AI), has been recruited as the new Chief Technology and Development Officer.

Tailwind for global expansion strategy and upcoming model offensive

The ongoing development of the brand’s product range and digital expertise is picking up additional momentum as a result of the restructuring. Aiways can now boast the best experts in each key position, and its development experience with the Aiways U5 SUV has created a network of global companions that make impressive proprietary developments possible. The already well-known lightweight MAS (More Adaptable Structure) construction kit, for example, will also underpin the upcoming Aiways U6 SUV coupe, which will differ significantly from its platform twin in key components.

The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, which will soon be launched in Europe, has already enjoyed impressive success: The record for the most pre-orders for a car in Aiways history in one day in China. Like the Aiways U5 SUV, the new model represents a powerful and technologically advanced electric car for sustainable mobility at an affordable price. The combination of global know-how and Chinese manufacturing on a platform uncompromisingly designed for electric drive makes the Aiways product portfolio unique in the competitive environment.

Munich as technical and strategic headquarters for Europe and overseas

Among other things, this is made possible by the strongly staffed Aiways headquarters in Munich, from which the markets in Europe and overseas are managed. Here, Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President of Overseas Operations, leads a multi-national team that takes care of development, sales, service, after-sales, marketing and public relations in close coordination with colleagues in China for all issues relating to the 16 markets outside China to date.

In view of the growing product portfolio, Aiways plans to launch another model every year after U5 SUV and U6 SUV-Coupé, and further expand into new markets. The team in Munich will continue to grow, particularly given the flat hierarchies and the very good development potential which should serve as an incentive for new applicants. The conditions at Always are markedly different from traditional car manufacturers.

Management quotes:

Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President of Overseas Operations at Aiways: “Established manufacturers often struggle with the expectations placed on them, which limit new developments and ideas. As a startup, we have the advantage of being able to be exactly what we want and develop accordingly focused in that direction to achieve the optimum. This work environment makes us attractive not only to young professionals, but also to experts with long professional experience and a desire for modern work structures.”

SOURCE: Aiways