Stellantis takes full control of eDCT transmission production activities in France and Italy

Stellantis has announced that it has acquired all the shares in the joint venture created in 2018 with the Belgian multinational Punch Powertrain, an OEM specialized in the production of transmission and propulsion systems in the automotive sector.

The decision directly affects the plants in Metz, France, and at the Mirafiori complex in Turin, Italy, where the joint venture’s activities are ongoing with the production of eDCT transmissions, an advanced hybrid technology that integrates a 21-kW electric motor into a dual-clutch transmission. The motor provides electric propulsion when less torque is needed, such as when driving in the city or at constant speeds, allowing the internal combustion engine to remain off for 50% of the time in urban cycles. Consequently, the eDCT transmission – structurally characterized by significant weight reduction and production cost optimization – also stands out for its positive effects on fuel savings and reductions in harmful emissions.

The Stellantis decision to directly manage the development and production process of the eDCT transmission aligns with the strategic plan to expand and renew the MHEV and PHEV range.

SOURCE: Stellantis