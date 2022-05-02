Solvay expands SolvaLite® portfolio with prepregs for automotive body panels and invests in Xencor™ LFT production facilities

SolvaLite® 714 Prepregs are currently manufactured in Europe, and will be commercially available worldwide beginning in the second quarter of 2022. Solvay will officially launch and introduce the new product family to the automotive market during the JEC WORLD International Composites Show in Paris from May 3-5, 2022, at Hall 5 Booth M41.

In addition, Solvay recently invested in production capability enhancements for Xencor™ LFT (long fiber technology). The investment includes new manufacturing assets and additional capabilities in Solvay’s Oudenaarde facility in Belgium, as well as an expansion of research and development resources at one of Solvay’s technical centers in Alpharetta, Georgia. Xencor LFT is one of the key pillars in Solvay’s light-weighting portfolio, which also includes short-fiber compounds and continuous carbon-fiber composites.

Xencor LFT opens up new light-weighting potential for aluminum die-cast replacement in next-generation electric vehicles. This includes several areas of metal replacement, such as those in braking and steering, electric-drive units, inverters, and battery module protection, among others.