Seat S.A. achieves 7.5% sales growth in 2024 despite challenges in the automotive industry

The strength of both the Cupra and Seat brands helped the company to deliver 558,100 cars in 2024

Seat S.A. achieved sales growth of 7.5% in 2024, despite the challenging environment affecting the global automotive industry. The continued success of the SEAT and Cupra brands allowed the company to deliver a total of 558,100 cars (2023: 519,200).

Cupra continued breaking records and reached 248,100 cars delivered an 7.5% increase compared to 2023 (230,700). The Seat brand also maintained its positive trend and deliveries grew by 7.5%, reaching 310,000 vehicles (2023: 288,400). In a declining electric vehicle market, Seat S.A. defied the trend by achieving growth in sales of electrified vehicles with 49,400 plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and 48,000 electric vehicles (BEVs), increases of 14.0% and 5.9%, respectively.

“The automotive industry faced major challenges in 2024, marked by unstable economic conditions, intense competition and industry-wide reluctance to buy fully electric vehicles. But these positive delivery figures encourage us to stay on track with our strategy,” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra. “The upcoming months will test our determination as our transformation progresses. We are fully committed to electrification. However, we need urgent action from government and stakeholders to secure an electric future, because our industry is at stake,” he added.

Once again, Germany is Seat S.A.’s biggest market with a record 144,400 cars delivered, up 11.9% compared to 2023 (129,100). Spain maintained the second position with 87,100 vehicles sold, 10.0% more than the previous year (79,200); and the United Kingdom completed the podium with 67,200 deliveries, 16.3% more than 2023 (57,800). Double digit growth was achieved in other European markets including France (40,400; +22.1% | 2023: 33,100), while Poland (16,100; +12.5% | 2023: 14,300) and Denmark (11,200; +17.9% | 2023: 9,500) achieved their best ever results. Sweden experienced a notable sales increase, reaching 8,000 units (+27.0% compared to 2023’s 6,300). Meanwhile, in Austria, Seat and Cupra together were ranked in the Top 3 automotive brands, achieving 19,800 deliveries and a market share of 7.8%.

Seat S.A.’s global presence strengthened in 2024 with positive results in the global markets. Mexico consolidated its leading position with a 22.6% increase in deliveries, reaching an all-time high of 26,000 units (2022: 21,200), followed by Türkiye which also achieved record deliveries (21,500; +3.4%| 2023: 20,800) and Israel (10,000; +33.3% | 2023: 7,500).

Cupra’s success story continues in 2024

In 2024, Cupra continued to make history, surpassing 800,000 vehicle deliveries since its launch in 2018. In just seven years, the brand has introduced an impressive lineup of seven distinct models to the market, three of which have been finalists for the European Car of the Year Award. Last year, the CUPRA Formentor maintained its position as the company’s bestseller with 111,300 deliveries worldwide, while the CUPRA Born was the brand’s second most popular model, delivering 41,800 units.

Cupra remains Europe’s fastest growing automotive brand and registered a 11.6% growth in Germany, which remains its biggest market with an all-time high of 80,700 deliveries (2023: 72,300). Moreover, Austria achieved deliveries of 6,780 cars and a market share of 2.7%. Record deliveries were achieved in most other key markets, including the UK (30,400; +18.3% I 2023: 25,700), Spain (22,500; +14.8% I 2023: 19,600) and France (17,600; +16.6% I 2023: 15,100), which led the growth of the brand across the continent. Poland (11,500; +25.0% I 2023: 9,200), Sweden (5,400; +31.7% I 2023: 4,100) Denmark (7,800; +14.7% I 2023: 6,800) and Mexico (7,200; +10.8% / 2023: 6,500) also achieved record-breaking sales.

The unconventional challenger brand closed an historic 2024 with a fully-fledged portfolio. Cupra’s biggest ever product offensive continued with the World Premiere of the new Cupra Leon and Cupra Formentor, and the arrival of the Cupra Tavascan, the brand’s first 100% electric SUV coupe and the Cupra Terramar, the brand’s sporty SUV, shortlisted for the European Car of The Year 2025. Furthermore, the Cupra Born, the brand’s first all-electric model, received a more powerful version: the Cupra Born VZ. Cupra also furthered its globalisation by opening new City Garages in Madrid and Istanbul. Meanwhile, preparations for Cupra’s planned entry into the U.S. market by the end of the decade progressed with preliminary discussions with the Penske Automotive Group.

The Seat brand keeps growing

The Seat brand proved it is in great health once again in 2024. The Seat Ibiza celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a new Limited Edition and reclaimed its position as the customers’ favourite with 106,700 cars sold (2023: 77,800; +37.1%). This was followed by the SEAT Arona, with 90,300 deliveries (2023: 89,000; +1.5%).

Spain maintained its position as the brand’s biggest market in 2024 with 64,600 vehicles delivered, 8.0% more than the previous year (59,800), closely followed by Germany, with 63,600 sales with 12.0% growth (2023: 56,800). The United Kingdom (36,800; +14.6% I 2023: 32,100), France (22,700; +25.4% I 2023: 18,100) and Mexico (18,800; +28.7% I 2023: 14,600) complete the Top 5 markets.

“Cupra and Seat allowed us to face a challenging year with a full range of choices and the best of both worlds for drivers,” said Sven Schuwirth, Executive Vice-President for Sales, Marketing & Aftersales at Seat S.A. “Cupra’s fully-fledged portfolio proves our commitment to offering customers a diverse range of high- quality BEVs and PHEVs, while the Seat brand remains strong with the best yet to come.”

Production increase

With the arrival of two new Cupra models, Seat S.A.’s global production in 2024 reached 583,218 vehicles, 9.2% more than the previous year (534,257). A total of 481,020 vehicles were manufactured in Martorell – including the Audi A1 – over the last 12 months, 8.5% more than 2023 (443,443).

“Despite a challenging environment, we are getting ready for electrification, redesigning the factory in Martorell and in 2024 we managed to grow production by 8.5%,” said Markus Haupt, Executive Vice-President for Production and Logistics at Seat S.A. “With the construction of the battery assembly plant underway, 2025 stands out as a pivotal year for the Urban Electric Car project, led by Seat S.A. on behalf of the VW Group. As part of this initiative, we are making significant progress with the initial pre-series production of the Cupra Raval, set to launch in 2026.”

Seat S.A. foresees a crucial and challenging year in 2025. The company will continue working on its transformation towards electrification at full pace, ahead of the start of production of the Volkswagen Group’s Electric Urban Car family, which includes the Cupra Raval, in Martorell. Cuprawill continue its globalisation with the opening of new City Garages in Vienna and Manchester, and through new key collaborations that will continue to take the brand beyond the automotive. The Seat brand is set to sustain its positive momentum and receive new investments as it celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025.

Sales figures*

2024 2023 Seat S.A. 558,100 519,200 7.5% Seat (brand) 310,000 288,400 7.5% Cupra (brand) 248,100 230,700 7.5%

*Rounded figures

SOURCE: Seat