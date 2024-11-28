Seat Leon: 25 years of a legend

The SEAT Leon celebrates 25 years as a benchmark in technology, design and equipment in the compact car segment

The Seat Leon is marking its 25th anniversary this year. Since it was originally launched in 1999, this car has been leading the way in the compact segment over the course of four generations, always determined to innovate in terms of design, technology, sportiness and equipment. The SEAT Leon has consistently been ahead of its time, and the following milestones are proof of this:

Leading the way from Barcelona. Seat is honoured that one of its most successful cars is designed, developed and produced entirely in Barcelona, where more than 2.5 million units of the Seat Leon have been manufactured to date.

A statement of intent. Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the first-generation Seat Leon arrived with a bang, as it signalled Seat’s return to the compact car segment. What better way to make its mark than by being the brand’s first model featuring four-wheel drive, powered with a six-speed gearbox and delivering up to 180 hp.

A constant evolution. The second generation arrived in 2005, sporting a bolder, more aerodynamic design that was the brainchild of Walter de Silva. He revolutionised a traditionally classic segment with an exterior featuring recessed rear door handles that made it look like a 2-door model. This car combined sportiness, both visually and in terms of performance, with more efficient engines. Its successor, the third generation Seat Leon, was a turning point in the history of the brand, defining a before and after. The use of cutting-edge technology in infotainment systems, driver safety assistance and the fact that it was the first compact car to integrate full LED lighting were some of the keys to its success. This combination of advanced engineering and elegant design consolidated it as one of the most outstanding models in its segment, being the best-selling generation of the Seat Leon to date, exceeding the threshold of one million units delivered.

At the forefront of change. The fourth generation Seat Leon is the most technologically advanced in the history of the brand, as it’s the very first 100% connected vehicle. It also has five different powertrains, including the e-HYBRID, which in its day was Seat’s first electric plug-in hybrid. The company’s commitment has gone even further with the latest update unveiled for its 25th anniversary. It now features a new 1.5 e-HYBRID engine with 83 miles of electric range, it enables fast charging in just 26 minutes, and improves both safety and lighting systems, with innovative Matrix LED headlights that make it possible to drive with the high beams activated without dazzling other drivers. It’s a model that continues to demonstrate its leadership and is synonymous with smart mobility.

International recognition. The Seat Leon has won dozens of awards since its debut, from the 2014 and 2021 ‘Car of the Year’ awards in Spain to the 2021 ‘Car of the Year’ and ‘Family Car of the Year’ awards in Portugal and the 2021 ‘Import Car of the Year’ award in Argentina. But the distinctions go beyond performance on the road, as its sporty prowess has also led to victories on the racetrack: the second-generation Seat Leon won back-to-back World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) titles in 2008 and 2009, making it the first brand in history powered by a diesel engine to win a FIA (International Automobile Federation) world title.

Making its mark. The Seat Leon’s success goes beyond sales, with star appearances in films such as 3 Days to Kill and Men in Black: International, or in the series Dark and Sherlock. Its popularity has also given rise to quirky versions such as the Seat Leon Trencadís in 2020, which was a tribute to the architect Antonio Gaudí. It featured a unique exterior camouflage, inspired by the artistic technique of reusing broken tiles to create mosaics. Meanwhile, the Seat Leon Cristobal was a concept car created in 2018 that was fitted with up to 16 safety assistants to prevent as many traffic accidents as possible. During these past 25 years, the Seat Leon has been the star of unforgettable moments, leaving a legacy that continues to lead the way into the future.

SOURCE: Seat