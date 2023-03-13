Scania: Electrified logistics flow between Nykvarn and Södertälje

Scania has taken yet another step towards sustainable inbound transports with an electric Scania truck in operation on the logistics flow between Nykvarn and Södertälje, one of Scania’s first electrified inbound transports in Europe

Scania uses Ahola Transport for the logistics flow between the consolidation warehouse in Nykvarn and the production units in Södertälje, where material is loaded and un-loaded from an electric Scania truck. The electric truck operates on this route between three and six times daily.

Scania uses Ahola Transport for the logistics flow between the consolidation warehouse in Nykvarn and the production units in Södertälje, where material is loaded and un-loaded from an electric Scania truck. The electric truck operates on this route between three and six times daily.

An electric collab­o­ra­tion

Ahola Transport strongly believes in the possibilities that are enabled by digitalisation and efficient transports. As the company has worked with Scania long-term, it was easy to decide that they wanted to be a part of the collaboration with an electrified logistics flow. “To have our first fully electric truck operate on certain routes is an important step for us, and a way forward on our sustainability roadmap where fossil-free fuels and electrification are vital,” says Åke Nyblom, CEO Ahola Transport. He stresses that more investments on sustainable transport are to come.

Ahola Transport strongly believes in the possibilities that are enabled by digitalisation and efficient transports. As the company has worked with Scania long-term, it was easy to decide that they wanted to be a part of the collaboration with an electrified logistics flow. “To have our first fully electric truck operate on certain routes is an important step for us, and a way forward on our sustainability roadmap where fossil-free fuels and electrification are vital,” says Åke Nyblom, CEO Ahola Transport. He stresses that more investments on sustainable transport are to come.

Many advantages

From Scania, there are many advantages with keeping an electric Scania truck in a flow that close to home, where you know the route and has a functional infrastructure. “We gather so many insights on electric flows. This is breaking new ground for logistics, and we have learned what to consider when going electric. That will give us the preconditions we need to succeed when we scale up, for instance how to optimise the whole process by not just charging at night, but while the truck is loaded,” says Matilda Eriksson, Sustainability Business Developer and Project Manager.

From Scania, there are many advantages with keeping an electric Scania truck in a flow that close to home, where you know the route and has a functional infrastructure. “We gather so many insights on electric flows. This is breaking new ground for logistics, and we have learned what to consider when going electric. That will give us the preconditions we need to succeed when we scale up, for instance how to optimise the whole process by not just charging at night, but while the truck is loaded,” says Matilda Eriksson, Sustainability Business Developer and Project Manager.

That it is an electric Scania truck also maximises the opportunity to learn about our own products, with detailed analyses on the range and when to charge, and how the process needs to be adapted. “When we use electrified trucks powered with green electricity in our network, we will for sure see a reduction of emissions, This pilot is also a way for us to pave the way for a larger scale-up,” Eriksson adds. “And above all, it is another way to confirm our vision – we do this for real!”

That it is an electric Scania truck also maximises the opportunity to learn about our own products, with detailed analyses on the range and when to charge, and how the process needs to be adapted. “When we use electrified trucks powered with green electricity in our network, we will for sure see a reduction of emissions, This pilot is also a way for us to pave the way for a larger scale-up,” Eriksson adds. “And above all, it is another way to confirm our vision – we do this for real!”

SOURCE: Scania