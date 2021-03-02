Ram launches fifth and final phase of limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ trucks

Ram Truck today announced the fifth and final installment of its Built to Serve edition trucks will open for orders this month with production slated for the second quarter of 2021 at its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Michigan.

This fifth installment offers both Spitfire and Bright White exterior colours along with a black interior with orange accent stitching.

“These Built to Serve models are just one way we honour those who have selflessly served,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”

Each Built to Serve model is offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.

The Built to Serve edition Ram trucks are offered in the following colours and are in limited numbers:

Gator and Diamond Black Crystal

Ceramic Grey and Patriot Blue

Anvil and Billet Silver Metallic

Tank and Flame Red

Spitfire and Bright White

Ram Built to Serve edition trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart.

Built to Serve edition trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Grey finish. Body-colour wheel flares also accent the exterior.

Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.

Inside, the Built to Serve Ram trucks are accented with unique, corresponding colour stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Grey, Medium Greystone or Orange.

These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner’s pride with Built to Serve embroidered on Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their Built to Serve edition. Front seat back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.

Ram 1500 Built to Serve editions also feature:

Built to Serve instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage (optional)

Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Underneath the skin, each Ram Built to Serve edition is ready for action, loaded with 4×4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

SOURCE: Stellantis