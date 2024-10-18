Porsche: First GT model of the new 911 generation

World premiere today: The first GT model of the new 911 generation is already in the starting blocks.

In a digital world premiere, Andreas Preuninger, Director GT model line, will present the enhanced new car together with brand ambassadors Walter Röhrl and Jörg Bergmeister. The new 911 from the GT department in Flacht will be presented in two variants at the same time. Both have become even more emotional, offer customers even more individuality and feature innovative details.

Broadcast in the Porsche Newsroom

The world premiere of the new 911 GT model will be broadcast on 18 October at 18:30 CEST here in the Porsche Newsroom and on the Porsche channels on YouTube and LinkedIn. It will also subsequently be available to watch on demand.

SOURCE: Porsche