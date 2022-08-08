Partial withdrawal of ISO9001 certifications for Mitsubishi Electric’s Nagoya Works

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced that the ISO9001 certifications for the company’s Nagoya Works (Nagoya-city, Aichi Prefecture) have been partially withdrawn by Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd., effective August 5.

TOKYO, August 5, 2022 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the ISO9001 certifications for the company’s Nagoya Works (Nagoya-city, Aichi Prefecture) have been partially withdrawn by Bureau Veritas Japan Co., Ltd., effective August 5, in connection with the quality-related conduct for motors manufactured in the Work’s Shinshiro Factory, as announced on May 25.

Mitsubishi Electric will make every effort to promptly reacquire certification in the area affected. The ISO 9001 certification (ISO:2015/JIS Q 9001:2015; Certificate / Reference number – 4650106) is an international standard for quality management systems.

