P3 Integrates with ZBO Electronics to Create End-to-end Infotainment Solution for Carmakers

P3 Digital Services partners with automotive hardware firm ZBO to help automakers bring new products to market more quickly and affordably

P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), announces a new partnership and technical pre-integration with ZBO Electronics, provider of modular electronic hardware systems for automotive applications.

P3’s flagship infotainment platform SPARQ OS is now fully integrated with ZBOX.9, ZBO Electronics’ IVI domain controller hardware platform. The partners co-created the new end-to-end solution to satisfy the market’s pressing need for a pre-integrated complete hardware+software IVI solution. The new joint offering is set to revolutionize OEMs’ capacity to swiftly introduce their innovative vehicles to the global market.

At the heart of the SPARQ-integrated ZBOX.9 platform is a powerful infotainment SoC (system-on-chip) with board support package (BSP) from processor provider SemiDrive Technology. The SemiDrive device’s high power and its inherent automotive-centric design are among the benefits that make the new integrated solution ideal for OEMs seeking a proven and flexible foundation on which to deliver their infotainment services.

Like SPARQ OS, ZBO Electronics’ platform is driven by Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing IVI operating system in the world today.

Laurentiu Mihai, ZBO Electronics Co-founder and CEO, explains how the partners are pushing the infotainment envelope further than many incumbent IVI providers: “it is by embracing Android that we are really taking a step forward for OEMs,” he says.” With Android and open-source technologies infusing our collaborative offering, we’re able to provide vehicle manufacturers an IVI platform that is highly functional, flexible and modular, as well as cost- and resource-efficient,” Mihai adds.

The partners’ aim for this pre-integrated Android-based platform is to ease the process for OEMs to introduce IVI by providing a pre-integrated technology solution that delivers a high degree of flexibility for the automaker to deliver the right services within the right user experience. Meanwhile carmakers gain the opportunity to save millions in development costs, and benefit from accelerated time-to-market, with minimized technology risk.

Customers will benefit from the latest Android Automotive OS, Android 14. The solution’s novel modularized approach means that carmakers can deliver customized, branded IVI systems by selecting from among an array of functionality and service components.

This collaboration also brings together the partners’ respective automotive industry expertise. P3 has over 28 years’ experience in crafting highly functional infotainment platforms based on Android Automotive. Meanwhile the principals of ZBOE can leverage decades of designing and delivering infotainment systems and other customized electronics for high-end automotive projects.

“There’s a very real need for an all-in pre-integrated platform for infotainment, and with this collaboration we’re satisfying that requirement with a powerful solution,“ said Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.

“The partnership and integration of P3 and ZBO Electronics technologies brings together our complementary software and hardware to create a complete, game-changing solution for carmakers that will enable them to bring their new products onto the marketplace more rapidly and economically,” Mailat added.

SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3, based on Android Automotive OS. SPARQ OS’ cockpit platform includes a diverse appstore – with over 200 engaging services to date – smart navigation options, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. With SPARQ OS’ fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, users can be confident of functionality that’s always up-to-date. Blue-chip car, truck and motorcycle manufacturers around the world have embraced P3’s innovations, and deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI platform.

About P3 digital services

With 28 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges. www.sparqos.com, www.p3-group.com

About ZBO Electronics

ZBO Electronics is an automotive electronics company offering innovative modular electronic hardware for automotive applications. ZBO partners with automotive software companies to offer complete end-to-end solutions to automotive OEMs enabling the Software Defined Vehicle. Alongside our customized peripherals such as Displays and Cameras, our product portfolio features Domain and Extended Domain Controllers. We are also actively developing Cross-Domain Controllers and Ethernet Switches, positioning us at the forefront of the shift towards zonal architecture and transition to 48V vehicle electrical system. By making off-the-shelf modules readily available to OEMs, huge cost savings can be achieved in vehicle development as well as in vehicle production, allowing our OEM customers to create unique in-vehicle experiences through software. https://zboelectronics.com/

Source: P3 Digital Services