Blink Charging teams with dfYOUNG to offer streamlined EV charger and fleet management services for corporate salesforce customers

New collaboration delivers a turnkey approach for organizations with electric vehicle salesforce teams nationwide

Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced a strategic collaboration with logistics solutions leader dfYOUNG to offer streamlined corporate fleet management and at-home EV charger installations for salesforces nationwide.

By combining dfYOUNG’s expertise in fleet operations with Blink’s advanced EV charging solutions, this collaboration delivers a turnkey approach for organizations with electric vehicle salesforces across the nation.

Through this joint effort, EV chargers will be installed strategically at sales reps’ homes through Blink’s and dfYOUNG’s coordinated service. The Blink chargers are pre-kitted, RFI-activated, shipped and installed directly by dfYOUNG. Customers then receive 24/7 customer service from Blink. dfYOUNG will then provide full-service fleet oversight—covering deliveries, job completion, safety, and compliance. Also provided are real-time tracking of vehicle deliveries and pickups for full visibility and streamlined coordination with department managers to ease internal workload.

“Our collaboration with dfYOUNG marks the latest in a series of significant milestones designed to enhance and simplify the process of EV adoption and expansion as we continue to roll out next gen services and charging solutions for corporate customers and fleet managers,” said Chris Carr, Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development at Blink. “These new, customer-centric capabilities take our white glove EV integration process for businesses to the next level, providing end-to-end support—from procurement through post-installation EV fleet management.”

SOURCE: Blink Charging