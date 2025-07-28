H1 2025: Škoda Auto posts solid financial results and becomes Europe’s third best-selling car brand

Strong demand: Škoda delivers 509,400 vehicles to customers worldwide in the first six months of 2025 (+13.6%), becoming the third best-selling car brand in Europe

In the first half of 2025, Škoda Auto delivered 509,400 vehicles to customers worldwide, representing year-on-year growth of 13.6%. The strong sales are also reflected in the company’s financial results: revenue rose to €15.070 bn (+10.4%), operating profit reached €1.285 bn (+11.8%) and net cash flow stood at €1.453 bn (+3.2%). The return on sales remained robust at 8.5% (8.4%). Škoda also reached a historic milestone by becoming the third best-selling car brand in Europe (EU-27 plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland). The Czech manufacturer aims to secure a permanent place among the top three brands in Europe by the end of the decade. On the European market, Škoda delivered 409,100 vehicles to customers (+10.5%), significantly outperforming the overall market. Strong demand for electric and plug-in-hybrid models played a key role in this success. In Europe, Škoda supplied customers with 72,000 electric vehicles and 21,400 plug-in hybrids, together accounting for 22.8% of deliveries. Škoda Auto also significantly strengthened its presence in Asia, delivering 33,300 vehicles to customers in India. This achievement set a new record for the brand in its 25th year on the subcontinent, marking year-on-year growth of 107.7%. In Vietnam, sales began of the first locally produced Škoda model – the Kushaq SUV.

“Škoda Auto is thriving, delivering solid financial results for the first half of 2025 despite significant challenges across our industry. Once again, we have achieved growth across our core KPIs and demonstrated that we are one of the most profitable automotive brands in the volume segment. These fantastic results are a testament to a resilient business model. It is notable that our success in the first six months has been spread across powertrains, confirming we are on the right course by offering freedom of choice in this era of transition. And our order numbers prove, that our EV strategy is also on track: More than 120,000 orders for our all-electric new Enyaq and Elroq models were made by end of June. This is how we’ve risen to become the third best-selling car brand in Europe from tenth place just a few years ago, as we grow European deliveries faster than the overall industry. I’m deeply grateful for the positive response from customers and to our suppliers and dealer partners for their crucial contributions. Škodians are performing at the top of their league. We go into the second half of the year in peak form while always remaining focused and vigilant.” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto

“Our key financial indicators remain very solid as we build on 2024 – the best financial year in our history. The growth in operating profit and consistently high return on sales reflect disciplined cost management combined with strong customer demand, placing us among the leading volume brands. The Next Level Efficiency+ programme is already delivering tangible results, particularly by optimising our cost structure and production processes. Looking ahead, synergies within the Brand Group Core continue to leverage significant economies of scale. We are also taking proactive steps to future-proof our business by enhancing our data management capabilities, laying the foundation for expanded AI integration and greater operational efficiency. These solid results and our robust business model allow us to navigate the upcoming challenges of this transformative period from a position of strength.” Holger Peters, Škoda Auto Board Member for Finance, IT, and Legal Affairs

“By introducing the RS sports versions of the new Enyaq and Elroq in the first half of 2025, we are further enhancing our brand’s emotional appeal and expanding our range of all-electric vehicles in key markets. These models are cornerstones of our electrification strategy, which is progressing rapidly across Europe. Overall, we have achieved record market shares in several countries, including Germany, Austria, Sweden and France. Our internationalisation strategy is also gathering pace – in Türkiye, we achieved our highest ever number of deliveries to customers. In India, the Kylaq is enjoying exceptional success, with sales up by almost 108% to an all time high. Another milestone is the launch of the Kushaq in Vietnam, produced at the new local plant in partnership with the Thanh Cong Group.” Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Škoda Auto celebrates 130th anniversary with record results in Europe and beyond

In the first half of 2025, Škoda Auto achieved solid results globally, delivering 509,400 vehicles to customers – a year-on-year increase of 13.6%. This growth was driven by rising sales in key markets across Europe and India, as well as by Škoda’s broadest and most advanced model range to date, offering all major powertrains.

For the first time in its 130-year history, Škoda became the third best-selling brand in Europe (EU-27 plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland). Deliveries in this region reached 409,100 vehicles, up 10.5% on the same period last year. This includes Škoda’s largest single market, Germany, where 100,700 vehicles were delivered – a 10.5% year-on-year increase. Other major gains were posted in the United Kingdom (43,800 vehicles; +16.5%), Spain (21,100 vehicles; +20.3%), Austria (15,200 vehicles; +25.7%), Sweden (8,500 vehicles; +54.0%) and France (24,400 vehicles; +13.5%). The Czech Republic and Denmark also made significant contributions to this success.

This growth in deliveries meant that the brand outperformed the overall EU market, achieving strong market shares in several Western European countries, including Austria (10.64%), Denmark (10.21%), and Germany (7.18%).

Robust financial results: revenue and profit growth with a solid return

In the first half of 2025, Škoda Auto reported revenues of €15.07 bn (+10.4%), with operating profit rising to €1.285 bn (+11.8%) and net cash flow reaching €1.453 bn, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year. The return on sales remained strong at 8.5% (2024: 8.4%). These results were driven not only by strong customer demand but also by strict cost discipline. The continuous revenue growth in recent years demonstrates the effectiveness of Škoda Auto’s strategy and business model, even under challenging market conditions.

Electrification accelerates rapidly: new Enyaq and Elroq models top the rankings

Škoda’s electric models remain popular, with the company delivering 72,000 electric vehicles and 21,400 plug-in hybrids to customers in Europe. Together, these accounted for 22.8% of deliveries (H1 2024: 9.4%). Nearly one in four Škoda vehicles sold in Europe now features an electrified powertrain. This performance was driven by strong demand for the all-electric Enyaq and Elroq models, as well as the latest-generation Superb and Kodiaq plug-in hybrids – both offering an electric range of over 100 km – highlighting Škoda’s successful transformation towards sustainable mobility.

The Elroq enjoyed considerable success in the first half of the year, taking the top spots among electric vehicles in the European market in April, May and June. In both the Czech Republic and Denmark, it was the best-selling BEV during the first six months of 2025. The new Enyaq also continues to perform strongly, ranking second in Switzerland’s BEV segment over the same period.

Overall, the Octavia remains Škoda’s most popular model, with 97,500 deliveries to customers, followed by the Kodiaq and Kamiq.

International milestones: growth in India and the launch of the Kushaq in Vietnam

Škoda achieved its best-ever result in India, delivering around 33,300 vehicles – a year-on-year increase of 107.7%. The newly introduced Kylaq made a significant contribution to this success, with over 20,000 customers taking delivery by the end of June. These results are bolstering Škoda’s position among the seven leading automotive brands in India.

In March 2025, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (ŠAVWIPL) surpassed the milestone of 500,000 engines produced at its Pune plant.

In Vietnam, sales of the Kushaq – manufactured locally in partnership with the Thanh Cong Group – have begun. Škoda is leveraging synergies with India by importing completely knocked-down (CKD) kits for final assembly. Alongside the Kushaq, Škoda’s Vietnamese line-up already includes the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs, which are imported from Europe. In the coming months, the range will be expanded to include the Slavia saloon, which will also be assembled locally from CKD kits manufactured in India.

Škoda Auto Group1) – Comparison of key figures, H1 2025 vs H1 20242)

H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Deliveries to customers cars 509,400 448,600 +13.6 Production3) cars 572,900 547,400 +4.7 Sales4) cars 582,000 547,700 +6.3 Sales revenue € million 15,070 13,652 +10.4 Operating profit € million 1,285 1,149 +11.8 Return on sales % 8.5 8.4 – Investments € million 783 823 -4.9 Net cash flow € million 1,453 1,408 +3.2

1) Škoda Auto Group comprises Škoda Auto a.s, Škoda Auto Slovensko s.r.o., Škoda Auto Deutschland GmbH, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd.

2) Percentage deviations are calculated from non-rounded figures.

3) Comprises production in the Škoda Auto Group, excluding production at partner assembly plants in China and Slovakia, but including other Group brands such as SEAT, VW and Audi; vehicle production excluding part/complete kits.

4) Comprises Škoda Auto Group sales to distribution companies, including other Group brands including Seat, VW, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Global vehicle deliveries in H1 2025 by selected sales regions:

Sales region H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Western Europe 293,200 260,100 +12.7 Germany (largest market) 100,700 91,100 +10.5 Central Europe 101,500 95,800 +6.0 Czech Republic 45,800 41,300 +10.9 Eastern Europe 25,100 24,400 +3.1 China 7,300 7,100 +2.2 India 33,300 16,000 +107.7 Rest of the World 49,000 45,200 +8.4 Total worldwide 509,400 448,600 +13.6

Škoda vehicle deliveries to customers in H1 2025

(in units, rounded, listed by model; percentage change compared to H1 2024):

Model H1 2025 Change (%) Škoda Octavia 97,500 −19.6 Škoda Kodiaq 64,800 +26.7 Škoda Kamiq 64,100 +4.9 Škoda Fabia 60,400 +6.4 Škoda Karoq 52,200 −1.7 Škoda Enyaq 38,700 +31.3 Škoda Superb 36,600 +19.7 Škoda Elroq 34,300 − Škoda Scala 27,200 −6.4 Škoda Kylaq 20,100 − Škoda Kushaq 6,800 −18.3 Škoda Slavia 6.700 −5.0

SOURCE: Škoda