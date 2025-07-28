NFI’s MCI awarded expansion order from Metrolinx, strengthening leadership in the commuter coach market

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), has secured a second order from Metrolinx, deepening a key partnership and strengthening its leadership in North America’s commuter coach sector

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) a leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI), has secured a second order from Metrolinx, deepening a key partnership and strengthening its leadership in North America’s commuter coach sector. Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, is dedicated to improving transportation across one of Canada’s fastest-growing urban areas.

The new firm order, received in the second quarter of 2025, consists of 97 additional 45-foot D45 CRT diesel commuter coaches, building on an initial purchase of 80 coaches announced in Q1 2025. The expanded order brings Metrolinx’s total commitment to 177 MCI coaches, further equipping the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area with reliable, high-capacity transportation as the region continues to grow.

“This repeat order is a powerful vote of confidence in MCI’s commitment to quality, reliability, and customer support,” said Paul Soubry, President, MCI. “Metrolinx is driving forward an ambitious transit expansion in Canada, and we are well-positioned to help power their efforts by delivering safe, comfortable, and efficient mobility solutions.”

MCI’s commuter coaches are trusted by major transit agencies across North America for their best-in-class safety features, rugged durability, and outstanding passenger experience. The latest order will replace aging fleet vehicles while supporting Metrolinx’s goal of enhancing regional transit access, cutting congestion, and improving rider satisfaction.

SOURCE: NFI