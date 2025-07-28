AEye launches OPTIS™: A complete physical AI solution, powered by NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin, that delivers the future of smart transportation, safety, and security

AEye, Inc., a pioneer in high-performance lidar technology and creator of the Apollo lidar sensor, today announced that it has begun field deployments of OPTIS™, a full-stack, flexible lidar solution designed to transform how customers across industries perceive and respond to their unique environments

As industries demand more real-time insight, greater operational efficiency, and adaptable technology, the need for a smarter, integrated sensing solution has become increasingly clear. OPTIS™ was purpose-built to meet this need, bridging the gap between perception and action in dynamic and complex settings.

AEye is currently working with a curated group of partners to facilitate the unique step of opening its platform to a broad set of developers, which will allow OPTIS™ to incorporate a wide variety of innovative AI solutions. By combining AEye’s long-range, software-defined Apollo lidar technology, capable of detecting objects up to one kilometer away, with advanced computing and physical AI, we expect to deliver integrated solutions to unlock new revenue streams and enhance the operational efficiency of our customers.

OPTIS™ is a complete autonomous system that delivers high-resolution 3D perception of the physical world and enables real-time interpretation and responsive action. OPTIS™ is designed to enhance legacy infrastructure and to help fuel the transformation to intelligent, connected systems as the world shifts towards smart infrastructure enabled by physical AI.

Leveraging Apollo’s software-defined architecture, OPTIS™ customers should benefit from faster updates, lower total cost of ownership, and easier integration, eliminating the delays and complexity common with traditional hardware upgrades.

“OPTIS™ enables AEye and our partners to deliver tailored solutions that address critical challenges, whether it’s navigating autonomous vehicles around obstacles, ensuring traffic safety by managing right-of-way traffic flow, or identifying objects on the tracks to enhance next-generation rail safety,” said Matt Fisch, CEO of AEye. “With an estimated addressable market of over $50 billion, OPTIS™ is unlocking a significant opportunity for us to expand into high-value applications. I’m proud to share that we already have multiple deployments underway in varied applications like airport safety and security, perimeter monitoring, and transportation logistics.”

“OPTIS™ is the natural evolution of our technology,” Fisch added. “It builds on the strengths of Apollo to deliver something more powerful: a system that can be tailored to customer needs without requiring costly or time-intensive hardware changes. Powered by NVIDIA’s Jetson Orin, OPTIS™ stands out as a best-in-class solution that drives rapid decision making where speed and precision matter most. This gives AEye, and our customers, a meaningful edge. As AEye continues to redefine what lidar can do, OPTIS™ marks a leap forward for the future of intelligent sensing and mobility.”

We’re excited to officially launch and showcase OPTIS™ at the upcoming ITS World Congress in Atlanta, taking place from August 24 – 28, 2025. Visitors to our booth will get a firsthand look at how OPTIS™ is redefining intelligent infrastructure through high-resolution 3D perception and real-time responsiveness. This marks a major milestone for AEye as we bring our next-generation solution to the global stage and engage directly with industry leaders, partners, and customers.

SOURCE: AEye