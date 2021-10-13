ORCA: optimised real-world cost-competitive modular hybrid architecture for heavy duty vehicles

The project consortium consists of Volvo, Iveco, Altra, Bosch, Bluways, Valeo, Fraunhofer, VUB, CRF

As part of its commitment to significantly reduce tailpipe CO2 emissions, the European Commission is co-funding a number of projects that it believes can make a major contribution to achieving that goal. ORCA is one such project

The project consortium consists of Volvo, Iveco, Altra, Bosch, Bluways, Valeo, Fraunhofer, VUB, CRF and is coordinated by TNO.

This engaging research, development and demonstration project focuses on an accelerated introduction of the next generation of Heavy Duty vehicles, and as such reflects a changing perception of Heavy Duty hybridization and electrification from a futuristic niche mode to an everyday transport solution.

With great pleasure TNO looks back on jointly setting and achieving goals in a fruitful cooperation. In the project we are spanning the borders of Europe and in that respect incorporate different flavors to the same end result.

Different visions on the route to HD hybridization and electrification are both challenging as well as that they provide a provocation to motivate the chosen pathways.

We concluded this project this month in our (online) end event, combined with a workshop on exploitation of the achieved ORCA results. All partner contributions were presented, their status and challenges, the results of which are to serve as a foundation for the work to be continued in future projects and roadmaps.

