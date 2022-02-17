Nissan to build two all-new, all-electric models at Mississippi assembly plant

Nissan today shared details on how its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant will become a center for U.S. EV production

Nissan today shared details on how its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant will become a center for U.S. EV production. The company is transforming Nissan Canton with the latest in EV manufacturing technology to support production of two all-new, all-electric vehicles.

The investment for EV production will total $500 million, preserving and upskilling nearly 2,000 jobs, with production expected to begin in 2025.

“Today’s announcement is the first of several new investments that will drive the EV revolution in the United States,” said Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer, Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd. “Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training and process to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team.”

Nissan’s investment is supported by strong partnerships with state, county and local governments.

“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector. We are a top state for automotive leaders, and this significant investment by Nissan in the Canton facility lets the world know that we are open for business and our workforce is ready to take on these in-demand jobs of the future.”

Ambition 2030

Today’s announcement supports Nissan Ambition 2030, calling for 23 electrified models for the Nissan and Infiniti brands globally, including 15 all-electric vehicles, by 2030.

Ambition 2030 will deliver exciting, electrified vehicles and technological innovations. Taking account of critical environmental, societal and customer needs, Ambition 2030 underpins the company’s aim to empower mobility and beyond for a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world.

Nissan has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across the company’s global operations and the life cycle of its products by 20501 by pursuing further innovations in electrification and manufacturing technology. As part of this effort, Nissan is targeting 40 percent of its U.S. vehicle sales volume to be fully electric by 2030, with even more to be electrified.

