NIO Inc. provides April 2022 delivery update

NIO Inc. (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its April 2022 delivery results.

NIO delivered 5,074 vehicles in April 2022. The deliveries consisted of 4,381 premium smart electric SUVs, including 1,251 ES8s, 1,878 ES6s and 1,252 EC6s, and 693 ET7s, the Company’s flagship premium smart electric sedan. As of April 30, 2022, cumulative deliveries reached 197,912 vehicles.

In late March and April 2022, the Company’s vehicle production and delivery have been impacted by the supply chain volatilities and other constraints caused by a new wave of the COVID-19 outbreaks in certain regions in China. The vehicle production has been recovering gradually. The Company will closely monitor the situation and its impact to the Company’s business and financial conditions, and continue to work with its supply chain partners to accelerate the recovery of production to its full capacity.

On April 29, 2022, the first batch of tooling trial builds of the ET5 rolled off the production line at the new manufacturing plant at NeoPark in Hefei. The Company expects to start delivery of the ET5 in September 2022.

NIO is committed to environmental protection and sustainability. In April 2022, the Company joined hands with the World Wide Fund for Nature in Clean Parks, an ecosystem co-construction initiative launched by NIO in 2021. The two parties will jointly establish a clean and low-carbon energy circulation system in national parks and nature reserves.

