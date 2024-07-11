Nio factory named 2024 Green Factory by Anhui Province

Recently, the Anhui Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology released the "Public List of Green Factory (2024) in Anhui Province", and Nio factory successfully made the list

According to the General Principles for the Assessment of Green Factories, green factories refer to factories that have achieved land-integrated, harmless raw materials, clean production, waste resource utilization, and low-carbon energy. The award of the provincial Green Factory is not only an affirmation of Nio’s efforts in ESG sustainable development but also a high recognition of its contribution to promoting green manufacturing and low-carbon economic development.

As a leading smart EV company in the industry, Nio always adheres to the original aspiration of “Blue Sky Coming”, committed to creating low-carbon products, and actively taking low-carbon, green manufacturing, green supply chain, and other measures in product design, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation.

Nio will continue to play a demonstration and leading role in green manufacturing to contribute to the sustainable development of the industry.

SOURCE: Nio