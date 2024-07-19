NextStar Energy celebrates first year anniversary

Joint venture company NextStar Energy celebrates its first anniversary, marking a year of progress and significant milestones achieved in the clean energy sector

NextStar Energy, the joint venture formed by Stellantis and LG Energy Solution, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary, marking a year of progress and significant milestones achieved in the clean energy sector.

As part of its ambitious goal, once complete, NextStar Energy aims to have an annual production capacity of 49.5 gigawatt-hours and will create more than 2,500 new jobs, serving as Canada’s first large-scale electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

“A project of this size requires collaboration with every stakeholder, beginning with strong support from all levels of government, combined with extensive planning, significant technological resources and a diverse, highly skilled workforce,” said Danies Lee, chief executive officer, NextStar Energy. “The progress we’ve made this year is a testament to the collective effort, dedication and expertise of everyone involved, positioning us well for a successful and timely project completion.”

Construction continues at a steady pace at the 4.23-million-square-foot battery manufacturing plant site. To date, construction of the Module building and installation of equipment is now nearly complete. The Cell building’s exterior construction is approximately 90 per cent finished, while the interior construction and the installation of equipment have begun.

Safety truly is a priority at NextStar Energy. With a daily crew nearing 2,000 construction and tradespeople, the plant recently marked 4.3 million man-hours worked without a lost time injury recorded (LTIR).

NextStar Energy is also fast at work building a highly skilled and diverse workforce from the ground up. Hiring is currently ongoing and will have an immediate impact on the local economy, as well as providing substantial spin-off jobs throughout the local community. To date, more than 325 employees have been hired out of the projected 2,500 jobs that NextStar will create. Available jobs are listed on the careers page of the NextStar Energy website.

In February of this year, NextStar Energy successfully produced its first battery module sample. Full-scale production of battery modules is set to begin early this fall, with cell manufacturing slated for launch in 2025.

As NextStar Energy celebrates its first year, the company is excited to continue its progress and begin manufacturing state-of-the-art batteries in Windsor. The company looks forward to growing and thriving alongside the community, contributing to the local economy and fostering innovation committed to driving clean energy solutions and supporting economic growth in Windsor and beyond.

SOURCE: Stellantis